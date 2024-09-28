T-Shirt and Medal Unveiled for the 4th Kauvery Marathon Salem

VMPL

Salem (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 28: The 4th Kauvery Marathon Salem, themed "Run for Your Healthy Heart," is set to welcome nearly 5,000 participants this year, emphasizing the vital importance of heart health and physical fitness.

The official marathon T-shirt and medal were unveiled today in the presence of Mr. V. Selvam, Facility Director of Kauvery Hospital Salem.

During the unveiling, V. Selvam stated, "The Kauvery Marathon Salem continues to provide a platform for raising awareness about heart health. It's inspiring to see increasing participation, which reflects the community's dedication to cardiovascular wellness. This year's theme emphasizes the essential role of active living in maintaining a healthy heart."

As the marathon approaches, participants are prepared to support the cause of promoting heart health and overall fitness.

