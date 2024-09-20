T-Shirt and Medal Unveiled for the 9th Edition of Maa Kauvery Marathon

VMPL

Trichy (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 20: The 9th edition of the highly anticipated Maa Kauvery Marathon, themed "Healthy Family, Happy Kids," is set to welcome almost 6500 runners this year, highlighting the importance of fitness and family well - being. The official marathon T-shirt and medal were proudly launched today in the presence of Dr D Sengutuvan, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Kauvery Hospital Trichy.

Speaking at the launch, Dr D Sengutuvan said, "The Maa Kauvery Marathon continues to inspire families to prioritize health, and it's heartening to see the growing participation. This year's theme reflects the significance of creating healthy habits for both parents and children."

As the marathon approaches, participants are excited to unite in promoting fitness, family bonding, and a healthier future.

