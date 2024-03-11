TAAL Group’s International Folk Dance Fest 2.0 Mesmerizes Surat and Ahmedabad with Vibrant Cultural Performances

Surat (Gujarat) [India], March 11: Surat and Ahmedabad witnessed a mesmerizing spectacle of international folk dance as the four-day long International Folklore Dance Fest 2.0 concluded on March 11th.

Organized by the TAAL Group of Surat, founded by Architect Krutika Shah, and Mr. Pawan Kapoor, President CIOFF India and Secretary of Charu Castle Foundation, the festival brought together folk artists from Romania, Poland, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and India. Held in collaboration with Surat Municipal Corporation, Craftroots, and Vastara, the event offered a unique platform for cultural exchange and appreciation.

The festival unfolded with scintillating performances by folk artists, each depicting the rich cultural heritage of their respective countries. Dance enthusiasts were treated to a vibrant display of traditional dances from across the globe, along with captivating renditions of classical Indian forms like Bharatanatyam and Kathak.

“A special series of presentations dedicated to Textiles and Jewellery, highlighting the rich craftsmanship of Surat, was showcased during the folklore festival organized at the Science Centre of Surat on March 8th,” said Architect Krutika Shah, founder of TAAL Group. The BR Designs’ unique jewellery presentation mesmerized the over 2,000 people present in the auditorium.

According to Ms. Shah, the International Folklore Dance Fest 2.0 aligned with the Central Government’s vision of promoting cultural exchange and reaching out to the next generation. A large number of students from educational institutions and colleges were invited to witness the performances and gain a deeper understanding of various cultures.

On March 9th, the international artists visited the residence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel at Gramshree Trust, Craft Route in Ahmedabad, and performedin the presence of Craftroot founder Anar Patel.

Adding a touch of historical significance, the artists from the five countries embarked on a visit to the Dandi Memorial in Navsari on March 10th. This world heritage site, developed by the Central Government and dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi, offered a glimpse into the legacy of the Father of the Nation. The artists were awestruck by the memorial and learned about the significance of the Dandi March movement.

The grand finale of the International Folklore Dance Fest 2.0 unfolded at the Veer Narmad South Gujarat University (VNSGU) campus. Here, the international artists enthralled hundreds of students with their captivating performances, bringing the four-day cultural extravaganza to a fitting close.

