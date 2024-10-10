TABBSZ Introduces Innovative, Chemical-Free Cleaning Solution to Help Address Environmental and Health Issue

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 10: Introducing TABBSZ, an innovative cleaning product brand, is proud to announce the launch of its range of disruptive cleaning tablets that are 100 per cent toxic free and plastic-free. Effectiveness environmental benefits, TABBSZ has a vision to redefine cleaning with sustainability. With rising awareness about toxic chemicals in cleaning products and plastic packaging, a solution like TABBSZ couldn't be more timely. Not only are their cleaning tablets made from food-grade ingredients with plant-based surfactants, but the packaging is also fully compostable within 180 days, all while keeping health and the environment first.

The tablets from TABBSZ are compact, allowing for effective logistics while at the same time reducing carbon emissions by up to 90 per cent during transportation, compared to liquid cleaners. This means more can be shipped lower environmental impact, further enhancing the eco-friendliness of the brand.

From the kitchen to the bathroom and floors, TABBSZ offers a wide range of cleaning products for today's households, while also reducing the environmental footprint usually created by traditional cleaning products. The various products that fall under the brand TABBSZ include Foam Washes, Dish-wash, floor cleaners, toilet cleaners, glass cleaners, stain removers, washing machine descalers, and laundry washes. The entire range is available in refreshing scents such as Ocean Mist, Jasmine, and Citrus at very affordable price points starting at just Rs. 25 to make eco-friendly cleaning affordable for every household. As the demand for such sustainable products continues to increase, TABBSZ is aptly positioned to lead the change in the cleaning industry.

But beyond their offering of sustainable products, TABBSZ has a "Buy One, Give One" initiative, wherein for each cleaning tablet sold, a tablet is donated to the underprivileged communities. This helps in increasing the hygiene standards of the country and also helps the underprivileged communities to reduce their environmental footprint, contributing towards a cleaner environment. It's an easy way to give customers a chance to make a positive influence with each purchase by supporting social and environmental welfare.

Shashank Noronha, Founder of TABBSZ, stated, "At TABBSZ, our mission is to revolutionize cleaning solutions, not only for urban households but for the entire nation, including underserved rural areas. By providing eco-friendly, chemical-free alternatives that are affordable and accessible, we are bridging the gap within the rural communities. Our solutions are designed to uplift hygiene standards across India, ensuring that sustainability is within everyone's reach, regardless of where they live. We are committed to creating a cleaner, healthier Indiaone that prioritizes both personal well-being and the health of the environment, without any compromise.

Looking at plans for expansion toward even greater markets, like New Zealand and the United States, the brand is looking to drive the global movement toward responsible, effective cleaning solutions, changing not just routines but the whole approach toward cleanliness.

