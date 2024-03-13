Tabreed and GIZ Partner to Accelerate Adoption of Energy-efficient District Cooling Solutions in India

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], March 13: Tabreed, the world's leading district cooling company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) through the 'Energy Efficient Cooling' programme.

This initiative is jointly implemented by GIZ and the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), to continue working together in catalysing the market, to drive adoption of energy-efficient district cooling systems and thermal storage solutions in India. As such it aligns with the country's Nationally Determined Contribution under the Paris Agreement to adopt a climate friendly approach to development.

Due to rising temperatures and the corresponding surge in air conditioner usage, projections indicate that, by 2050, cooling could be responsible for 60 per cent of peak energy demand in India. Drawing upon GIZ's proficiency in sustainable development strategies, notably its collaboration with BEE on district cooling guidelines, and Tabreed's unrivalled experience in the industry, the partnership aims to promote widespread adoption of energy-efficient district cooling systems to deliver on sustainable and holistic economic and human development in India.

Through this alliance, Tabreed and GIZ will work together to complement each other's global and local expertise across three broad focus areas: First, to facilitate bilateral exchange between governments to strengthen national and regional policy, regulatory, legal, and institutional frameworks in support of the development of district cooling markets. Second, to democratise Cooling as a Service across key urban, educational and industrial clusters through collaborative project development. Third, to support other ongoing initiatives to build human, institutional and corporate capacities at regional, national and local levels through unique and innovative training workshop formats, supplemented by exchange visits to plants for participants across the value chain, including policymakers, developers, urban planners and consultants.

Commenting on this development, Sudheer Perla, Managing Director, Tabreed Asia, said: "Over the past five years, Tabreed has steadfastly pursued the development of district cooling markets in India. Tabreed, in a joint venture with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), established an investment platform committing to invest up to $400 million in India and Southeast Asia. This partnership with GIZ marks a significant milestone in our ongoing endeavors to establish planet inclusive cooling solutions as a mainstream choice in India."

Nitin Jain, Programme Head, Energy-Efficient Cooling (EE Cool), added: "For several years, we have collaborated closely with BEE in India to champion energy-efficient solutions in industries, buildings and cooling. Together, we have undertaken numerous initiatives to further this goal, including the recent launch of District Cooling Guidelines. Against this backdrop, our partnership with Tabreed couldn't have come at a better time. As India strides toward a sustainable future with a bold vision for sustainability, the role of district cooling becomes more pivotal than ever."

Commenting on the partnership, Arijit Sengupta, Director, BEE, said: "Our collective aim is to forge a path towards sustainable cooling solutions that mitigate the environmental impact while simultaneously driving economic growth and societal well-being. GIZ and Tabreed, by combining expertise and resources, envision implementing innovative strategies through district cooling that optimise energy usage, reduce carbon emissions and ensure access to efficient cooling services across diverse sectors and communities."

About Tabreed India:

Tabreed India Private Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tabreed Asia Central Cooling Company, a 75/25 joint venture between National Central Cooling Company PJSC (Tabreed UAE) and World Bank's International Finance Corporation (IFC). Tabreed is actively engaging with several leading real estate developers and institutional investors across the country, to implement district cooling or 'Cooling as a Service' (CAAS). During 2023 Tabreed signed a concession with Tata Realty to provide CAAS for its Grade A commercial campus in Gurugram. With strong design, engineering and development capabilities, Tabreed India continues to develop local supply chain and O&M capabilities to ensure global best practices are seamlessly implemented throughout the country.

About GIZ:

The Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH is a German federal enterprise with worldwide operations. GIZ supports the German Government in the field of international cooperation for sustainable development. The current thematic areas of GIZ in India are - Energy, Environment, Climate Change and Biodiversity, Sustainable Urban Development and Sustainable Economic Development. The Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ), the Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection (BMUV), as well as the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action (BMWK), are the main commissioning parties of GIZ in India. Other clients include Indian public sector clients, the European Union and foundations. The Government of India has launched numerous important initiatives to address the country's economic, environmental and social challenges, and GIZ is contributing to some of the most significant ones under the umbrella of the Indo-German Partnership for Green and Sustainable Development.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2361445/Tabreed_x_GIZ.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2305246/4465616/Tabreed_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor