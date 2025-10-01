TAC InfoSec Limited AGM Highlights: Reports 172% Surge in FY25 Revenue; Targets $100M ARR and Global AI-Driven Cybersecurity Leadership by 2030

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 1: TAC InfoSec Limited (NSE: TAC), the publicly listed cybersecurity company, reported record results for FY25 at its 9th Annual General Meeting and set out an ambitious plan to become the world's largest AI-driven cybersecurity firm by the end of the decade.

The company said its total income rose 172% year-on-year to Rs. 322 million, while EBITDA increased 152% to Rs. 170 million and net profit advanced 134% to Rs. 148 million. Gross margins expanded to 48%, more than double the industry average, with the balance sheet remaining debt-free and cash flows positive.

At the previous AGM, TAC Security promised to add 3,000 new clients by March 2025. At this year's meeting, the company reported not only meeting but exceeding that goal, with the CyberScope acquisition alone adding more than 3,000 clients to its portfolio. This ability to consistently deliver on commitments has reinforced shareholder trust and positioned TAC Security as a rare company that matches bold promises with tangible results.

TAC Security's client base has grown to over 6,000 enterprises across 100 countries, including Apple, Microsoft, Google, AWS, Adobe, Salesforce, HSBC, DBS, and SoftBank. According to the company, nine out of ten global firms use its ESOF platform for cloud application security assessments.

During FY25, TAC InfoSec Limited expanded its footprint with several initiatives:

- CyberScope acquisition: entry into Web3 and blockchain security, adding 3,000+ clients.

- Socify.ai launch: an AI-based SOC 2 compliance platform, described as the world's first "pay-after-compliance" offering, targeting a $4.2 billion market with pricing 50-70% below competitors.

- Vulman Ltd (UK): incorporated as a European cybersecurity hub.

- Canada subsidiary: established as a North American delivery and R&D base, supported by wage subsidies of up to 80%.

- CyberSandia (U.S.): positioned as a dedicated cybersecurity provider for U.S. state, federal, and defense agencies.

The company retained ISO 17025 certification for penetration testing and renewed CREST accreditation for the third consecutive year. It was also recognized as a Google MASA Authorized Lab and an ioXt Authorized Lab (one of only eight worldwide). TAC was included in Richard Stiennon's IT Harvest list of 150 global cybersecurity companies and named a Best Place to Work for the third year.

Looking ahead, TAC InfoSec outlined its Bold 2030 Vision:

- Scale to 10,000+ clients by 2026, ahead of its original target.

- Build CyberScope into a category leader in Web3 security, with Bitcoin and Ethereum to be added to its balance sheet from FY26.

- Scale Socify.ai to 10,000 clients, with the platform now available on AWS Marketplace.

- Position CyberSandia as a U.S. public sector cybersecurity specialist.

- Invest $100 million in AI-led R&D by 2030, with innovation hubs planned for India, U.S., Canada, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

- Develop 10+ independent companies under the TAC Security umbrella, including CyberScope, Socify, Vulman, and CyberSandia.

- Achieve $100 million in annual recurring revenue by 2030, with $10,000 ARR per client and EBITDA margins above 40%.

"FY25 was a defining year record growth, global expansion, and bold innovation," said Trishneet Arora, Founder & CEO of TAC Security. "With our 2030 Vision, We don't just want to be just India's biggest cybersecurity company our ambition is to be the world's biggest cybersecurity company, built from India for the globe. We are redefining the future of cybersecurity with a $100 million ARR target, a $100 million CAPEX commitment to AI-led innovation, and an ecosystem of category leaders that will shape digital trust for the next decade."

TAC Security underlined its global dominance by highlighting that nine out of ten companies worldwide rely on its ESOF platform for cloud application security assessments. With positive cash flows and a debt-free balance sheet, the company continues to operate from a position of financial strength. Its CREST accreditation for penetration testing, renewed for the third year, remains vital for regulated clients in the BFSI sector such as DBS Bank and TransUnion, where the certification is mandatory.

The company emphasized the scale of its cross-sell opportunities, noting that 30% of ESOF clients represent potential demand for Socify.ai, its AI-driven SOC 2 automation platform. This built-in customer base, combined with the disruptive "pay-after-compliance" model, positions Socify.ai to capture a significant share of the $4.2 billion compliance market. Looking ahead, TAC said its AI-first product strategy aims to deliver enterprise-grade cybersecurity not just to corporations, but to every internet user globally.

As part of its 2030 strategy, TAC Security confirmed it is already in discussions with SaaS firms, AI startups, and niche cybersecurity innovators to accelerate inorganic growth through acquisitions. Alongside its expansion plans, the company reinforced its cultural strength, stating that its people are not just employees but "Cybersecurity's Future." The firm's recognition as a Best Place to Work for the third year and Great People Manager Company for the fourth year underscores its commitment to talent and culture as key enablers of growth.

From India to the world, TAC Security is redefining the Cybersecurity's Future. $100M ARR, $100M in AI innovation, and an ambition to become the world's biggest cybersecurity company by 2030.

