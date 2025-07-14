TAC InfoSec Receives CREST Penetration Testing License for Third Year in a Row

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 14: TAC Security, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions and listed as TAC InfoSec Limited (NSE Emerge: INE0SOY01013), is proud to announce that it has once again achieved CREST accreditation for its penetration testing service provider license, marking the third consecutive year of this esteemed recognition, the license would be valid until: 01 August 2026.

This accolade highlights TAC Security's steadfast dedication to upholding the highest standards in cybersecurity. The CREST (Council of Registered Ethical Security Testers) accreditation is a globally esteemed certification that signifies excellence in the realm of penetration testing services. Unlike other certifications, CREST does not mandate a specific penetration testing methodology. Instead, it emphasizes the entire business process, including meticulous scoping and rigorous quality assurance controls for reporting.

"Our third consecutive recognition by CREST reaffirms our steadfast dedication to delivering top-tier cybersecurity services," stated Trishneet Arora, Founder and CEO of TAC Security. "Securing this prestigious accreditation once again highlights our team's unparalleled expertise, innovative methodologies, and unwavering commitment to upholding the highest standards across all our operations and deliverables. At TAC Security, we remain relentless in our pursuit of excellence, ensuring our clients benefit from cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions that are both advanced and dependable."

The global penetration testing market is witnessing significant growth, driven by an increasing number of cyber threats and the widespread adoption of cybersecurity measures across various industries. Market research indicates that the penetration testing market size, valued at approximately USD 1.8 billion in 2022, is projected to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.2%. This growth is propelled by the escalating need for robust security solutions to safeguard sensitive data and ensure compliance with regulatory standards.

TAC Security holds several prestigious certifications and accreditations, including CREST PT Accreditation for Penetration Testing services and the ISO 17025 Certification, making it the first company worldwide to achieve this distinction. It is also one of only eight global companies authorized to conduct IoT Security Assessments under the ioXt Certification Program. Additionally, TAC Security is the recommended and preferred ADA CASA Assessor by Google, offering discounted pricing for the ADA CASA Program. Moreover, TAC Security is an authorized lab for Google's Mobile Application Security Assessment (MASA) program, further cementing its status as a trusted partner in cybersecurity.

"At TAC Security, our continuous pursuit of excellence and innovation in cybersecurity is reflected in our industry-leading certifications and strategic partnerships," said Saransh Rawat, CTO of TAC Security. "Being the first company globally to achieve ISO 17025 certification, and our ongoing involvement in trusted programs like CREST PT, ioXt, and Google's CASA and MASA, exemplifies our commitment to providing world-class security solutions. We proudly serve major clients such as Microsoft, Adobe, Wix, Lenovo, Salesforce, and DBS Bank, ensuring that the most advanced and reliable cybersecurity measures are in place to protect their critical assets."

TAC Security Achieves a Massive Milestone: Over 1,000 Global Customers Served in Q1FY26, Registers 100% YoY Growth.

TAC InfoSec Limited is spearheaded by its visionary Founder and CEO, Trishneet Arora, who holds a dominant majority stake of approximately 54%, reflecting his deep commitment and long-term vision for the company. Renowned investor Vijay Kedia, known for backing high-growth potential ventures, is the second-largest shareholder with a significant stake of around 11-14.6%, further validating market confidence in TAC's mission to lead the global cybersecurity landscape.

