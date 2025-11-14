TAFE Tractors EV among the Top 5 finalists in the "Tractor of the Year (TOTY)" Sustainable Category at Agritechnica 2025 in Germany

NewsVoir

Chennai [India], November 14: At Agritechnica 2025, TAFE - Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, one of the world's largest tractor manufacturers, unveiled its next-generation electric hybrid tractor - the TAFE EVX75, while also celebrating a landmark achievement, the TAFE EV28 electric tractor being the finalist in "Tractor of the Year (TOTY) 2026" Award in the Sustainable Tractor Category.

Alongside the EVX75, TAFE showcased its new vision guidance system and the new range featuring the 100 HP tractor with a new cab (TAFE 1015), 74 HP orchard and fruit tractor (TAFE 7515 GE), and Compact Utility Series, 65 HP (TAFE 6065), each designed to meet a diverse range of operations and requirements of European farmers.

Today, TAFE transitions from being a tractor manufacturer to a complete farm-solutions business, with a vision to become a global leader in the sub-100 horsepower tractor segment. The company is making significant investments in precision AgTech, automation, and alternate-energy platforms to empower farmers across global markets.

Dr. Lakshmi Venu, Vice Chairman - TAFE, said, "For over 65 years, TAFE has built a strong reputation for engineering excellence, reliability, and quality, earning the trust of customers worldwide. As one of the world's largest tractor manufacturer's with a presence across 80 countries, we continue to innovate with the world, for the world, delivering advanced and dependable solutions for farmers across the globe."

Mallika Srinivasan, Chairman and Managing Director, TAFE, emphasizing TAFE's global strategy said, "TAFE aspires for global leadership in the sub-100 HP segment, the largest volume category in the world. Building a strong global presence is part of TAFE's larger vision of offering smart, accessible, and sustainable mechanization solutions to farmers worldwide, in line with our philosophy of 'Cultivating the World.' TAFE has made significant investments in precision AgTech, smart farming, automation, electrification, and alternate energy technologies, while actively collaborating with start-up and academic ecosystems to develop future-ready products and farm solutions."

Hybrid Tractors

The TAFE EVX75 represents a breakthrough in hybrid technology, combining a 75 HP hybrid powertrain with an EU Stage V diesel engine and a 400 V electric battery system. This dual powertrain enables the tractor to operate in zero-emission electric mode and hybrid mode for high-demand fieldwork, offering flexibility, fuel efficiency, and environmental responsibility. The EVX75 achieves lower emissions and operating costs while setting a new benchmark for performance and sustainability in global farming.

Its liquid-cooled high-voltage system ensures reliable operation, while the 3-speed transmission allows speeds of up to 40 km/h. Designed for comfort and control, the EVX75 features a full HVAC cab, electro-hydraulic rear lift, and independent PTO. With high-flow hydraulics and automation-ready technology, it's ideal for efficient, eco-friendly work in any environment.

TAFE Terra 2.0

Integrates TAFE's vision-based guidance system Terra Vista into the unified digital platform that offers affordable, scalable and adaptable Agri-tech solutions.

Utility Series

The TAFE 1015 marks TAFE's entry into the 100 + HP category. Equipped with a 103 HP EU Stage V engine, 30 F + 15 R Power Shuttle transmission, and a 4000 kg lift capacity, it is built for heavy-duty operations. Its premium climate-controlled cabin ensures superior operator comfort and productivity during long working hours.

Compact Series

The all-new TAFE 6065 Series combines agility with efficiency. Powered by a 65 HP Stage V engine and available with hydrostatic or mechanical shuttle transmission options, its lightweight chassis minimizes soil compaction while offering excellent manoeuvrability for orchards, vineyards, and municipal operations. The tractor comes equipped with a full frame cabin with variant is also available in category IV.

Fruit and Orchard Series

The TAFE 7515 GE is a low-profile, narrow-track tractor designed for vineyards, fruit farms, and hilly terrains. Its 74 HP Stage V engine, optimized ground clearance, and tight turning radius make it ideal for operations in confined spaces and under canopies.

Through its latest innovations, TAFE Tractors continues to strengthen its vision of "Cultivating the World," empowering farmers with reliable, efficient, and sustainable farming solutions.

TAFE Tractors, a brand of TAFE - Tractors and Farm Equipment Limited, was founded in 1960 in Chennai, India. The company sells more than 200,000 tractors annually across domestic and international markets and offers a wide range from 20 to 110 horsepower, used by over three million farmers worldwide. TAFE has a strong global presence across Asia, Africa, Europe, and the Americas. In 2023, TAFE entered the European market with EU Stage V, electric, and concept hydrogen tractors, establishing a growing network of more than 200 dealerships across over 20 countries.

