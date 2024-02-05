Taggd Present Two Decades of Insights with Best Companies to Work for Survey

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], February 5: Taggd, proudly presents the Best Companies to Work for Survey, marking nearly two decades of unraveling work trends and insights that have shaped India Inc.

Survey Link - https://bestcompaniestoworkfor.taggd.in/

Shaping the Future of Work: Two Decades of Trends and Transformations For almost twenty years, the annual survey has been at the forefront of identifying top workplaces, understanding the factors that make a company the best place to work, and exploring the dynamics influencing job retention or attrition.

Navigating Unprecedented Workplace Disruptions

The last two years have witnessed unparalleled disruptions in the workplace, leading to notable shifts in dynamics. As we navigate through new work paradigms, the factors that keep individuals connected to their employers are rapidly evolving. Post-pandemic, priorities have shifted towards work-life balance, continuous upskilling, and a supportive work environment. Beyond mere career growth, employers are now expected to prioritize employee well-being, flexibility, and engagement.

Insights to Empower Organizations

Taggd's Best Companies to Work for Survey provides invaluable insights that help organizations comprehend India's workforce and shape their employer branding strategies. Whether it's the coveted best companies list, defining the characteristics of a great workplace, or understanding the factors influencing job retention, this survey empowers decision-makers with a deep understanding of employee and prospect perspectives.

Shaping the Future Workspaces

In the evolving landscape, today's organizations need to transform into comprehensive "workspaces" that go beyond traditional norms to attract and retain top talent. The perceptions-aspirations model of this open-ended survey independently gauges India's workforce, providing a holistic view of their expectations and priorities.

Celebrating Two Decades of Workplace Trends

For nearly two decades, Taggd's Best Companies to Work for Survey have been unveiling workplace trends, contributing to the evolution of India Inc. This year's survey promises to be a milestone, offering fresh insights and perspectives into the ever-changing dynamics of the modern workplace.

About Taggd

Taggd, India's Digital Recruiting firm, is revolutionizing talent acquisition with its industry leading solutions. Taggd combines data and human knowledge to provide businesses with ready-to-hire talent. Led by CEO Devashish Sharma, Taggd has over 15 years of experience, managing the recruitment process for 100,000 positions annually. Offering comprehensive solutions across 14 sectors, including technology, engineering, and automotive, Taggd delivers tangible business gains for clients. Trusted by prominent brands like Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, HPE and many more, Taggd's expertise in recruitment strategies, talent network access, and data intelligence has solidified its position as a leader in the industry. Recognized by global analyst firm Nelson Hall, Taggd seamlessly blends human expertise with data-driven insights, empowering businesses to make successful hires and drive growth.

