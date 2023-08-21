Tagglabs Powers Lava Mobiles' Guinness World Record Achievement

PNN

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 21: In an awe-inspiring display of technological brilliance, Tagglabs, the industry leader in crafting unparalleled experiences, has masterminded a groundbreaking campaign for Lava Mobiles. The event, hosted at the DLF Mall in Noida on 11th August, witnessed Lava Mobiles setting a new Guinness World Record for the Largest Animated Mobile Phone Mosaic in the shape of the Indian Flag.

The mosaic, a harmonious blend of national pride and cutting-edge technology, was unveiled in perfect synchrony with India's 77th Independence Day. This monumental achievement not only underscores the potential of Indian tech products but also highlights Tagglabs' unmatched expertise in orchestrating large-scale, technologically sophisticated events.

With a rich portfolio that spans virtual production, content production, information technology, VR, XR, IoT, and Metaverse, Tagglabs consistently showcases its commitment to innovation and excellence. The company's unwavering dedication to its partners' visions was palpably evident in the flawless execution of this record-setting event.

Harshit Bansal, Director at Tagglabs, remarked on the occasion, "This landmark achievement is a testament to our relentless pursuit of technological innovation. At Tagglabs, we believe in creating experiences that not only resonate but also leave an indelible mark. We're not just part of the tech industry; we're shaping its future. This event epitomizes our spirit and commitment to delivering extraordinary marketing executions for brands."

Furthermore, our project for Lava Mobiles gained remarkable recognition, as it was featured on the Ministry of Culture, Government of India’s social media pages. Standing as a fitting tribute to India's Independence Day, this distinguished acknowledgment further underscores the significance of the event in commemorating the nation's rich heritage and progress.

Tagglabs, a titan in the realm of technological experiences, stands unmatched in its commitment to enhancing user engagement and magnifying event visibility. Their expertise, spanning across multiple domains from virtual production to IoT, sets them apart as industry leaders. With a laser focus on their partners' objectives, Tagglabs doesn't just meet industry standards – they elevate them. As they continue to shape the future of interactive technology for events, one thing is clear: with Tagglabs at the helm, brands are empowered to create experiences that resonate and leave a lasting impact.

To learn more about their work, visit their YouTube page.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor