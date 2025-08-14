Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Neeti Mohan and Raghav Sachar Unveil Manu Dhawan's 2nd Thriller 'The Fires We Become'

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 14: Title Waves, Bandra, came alive on August 11 with a warm, family-and-friends gathering to celebrate the launch of The Fires We Become, the second literary thriller by Manu Dhawan, published by Rupa Publications. The evening blended heartfelt conversations with the presence of close friends, well-wishers, and family, creating an atmosphere that was personal yet deeply memorable.

The event was anchored by Manu's wife, Nidhi Dhawan, who opened with a touching note on what the day meant to their family. Their daughters, Myra and Kimaya, added to the warmth, Myra sharing her reflections on her father's writing journey, and Kimaya reading her favourite line from the novel.

Set against the gritty underbelly of Kolkata, The Fires We Become is a layered story of broken souls finding their way back, and identities forged in fire. Speaking about the book, acclaimed author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap Khurrana said, "It's a rare read gripping yet full of heart. Manu's writing makes you pause and reflect, while pulling you deeper into the story."

Reflecting on his creative process, Manu Dhawan shared, "This story has been years in the making, shaped by my fascination with the shadows we live with and the choices that change us. Launching it surrounded by the people who mean the most to me is something I will always treasure."

Close friends Neeti Mohan and Raghav Sachar offered their own impressions of the novel. Neeti remarked, "Some books stay with you because they speak to something deep inside you, Manu's story is one of them." Raghav added, "It has a rhythm of its own dark, layered, and full of unexpected turns. It stays with you long after you've turned the last page."

The unveiling of the book was a true family moment, with Manu, Nidhi, Myra, Kimaya, and the special guests gathered together in an informal, heartwarming reveal. Guests later shared conversations, laughter, and had their copies personally signed by the author.

Now available in major bookstores and online, The Fires We Become marks another milestone in Manu Dhawan's literary journey, a celebration of the people, moments, and personal "fires" that shape who we become.

