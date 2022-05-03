Tailor Your Sound with New JBL True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds: JBL Tune 230 NC and JBL 130 NC

The latest true wireless earbuds from JBL deliver sound that fits you with noise cancellation and is the perfect fit for every type of lifestyle - whether you're an urban explorer or ready for a road trip.

Launching, the JBL Tune 130 NC and 230 NC. The latest earbuds to enter the Tune series deliver active noise cancelling (ANC) at just Rs 4999 and Rs 5999 respectively.

"The all new True Wireless JBL Tune 230 NC and JBL 130 NC are the ideal customer delight earbuds, designed to mold into different needs and moods of the listener. JBL's 75 years of legacy of creating unmatched customer experience intertwined with our innovative sound engineering adoption has inspired us towards coming up with these beauties. You want style, quality, convenience, noise cancellation, customization, attractive pricing, we have it all covered with JBL Tune 230 NC and JBL 130 NC," said Vikram Kher, Vice President, Lifestyle, HARMAN India.

JBL Tune 230 NC

From upgrades to whole new features, the JBL Tune 230 NC earbuds are packed full with Active Noise Cancellation, JBL pure bass sound delivering impressive sound through a seamless, wireless experience, perfect for life on-the-go. Designed with a Stick form factor with four microphones for ensuring crisp and clear calls, they retain the cool, stylish design of their predecessor. However, their new silicone tips give a more secure fit and even better bass performance. With a total of 40-hours of playtime, you will never be without your music, and the speed charge feature will give you a whole hour of listening with only 10 minutes of charge.

The new Tune 230 NC TWS are powered by JBL Headphones App, which enables user to explore a bunch of features and customize their headphones in terms of having their own choice of Equalizer, Music or Video mode, activating/deactivating of Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Aware, Talk-through and many more to opt from.

With superb JBL sound, massive battery life, and speed charge, the new JBL Tune 230 NC are the perfect buds for music lovers who live with music by their side.

JBL Tune 230 NC will be available at HARMAN Brand Stores, and across all other major retail and online stores from May 03, 2022, for an inaugural price of Rs 5999 in Black, Blue and White.

Features of the JBL Tune 230 NC:

- Active noise cancelling and Smart Ambient with Ambient Aware and Talk Through features

-40 hours of playtime (10 + 30 hours with case with BT; 8 + 24 with ANC on)

-Speed charge (10-minute charge = 1 hour playtime)

-IPX4 water and sweat resistant

-JBL Pure Bass sound with make your own Equalizer feature using JBL Headphones App

-TWS stick shape

-4-mic technology for crisp, clear calls (2-mic on each)

-Voice assistant with built in Google and Alexa voice assistants

-Bluetooth 5.2 with Fast Pair enabled by Google

-Dual Connect + Sync

-Touch controls

-Compatible with JBL Headphones App

JBL Tune 130 NC

The new JBL Tune 130 NC delivers JBL pure bass sound for hours on end, no matter where you are. These Buds are perfect for listening on the move with Active Noise Cancellation and 40 hours of combined playtime. 4 microphones keep your voice crystal clear during calls whether working or catching up with mates. Whether you're travelling or chatting, the JBL Tune 130 NC pack a punch of style and substance.

The new Tune 130 NC TWS are powered by JBL Headphones App which enables user to explore a bunch of features and customize their headphones in terms of having their own choice of Equalizer, Music or Video mode, activating/deactivating of Active Noise Cancellation, Ambient Aware, Talk-through and many more to opt from.

JBL Tune 130 NC will be available at HARMAN Brand Stores, and Amazon.in from May 03, 2022 for an inaugural price of Rs 4999 in Black, Blue and White.

Features of the JBL Tune 130 NC:

-Active noise cancelling and Smart Ambient with Ambient Aware and Talk Through features

-40 hours of playtime (10 + 30 hours with case with BT; 8 + 24 with ANC on)

-Speed charge (10-minute charge = 1 hour playtime)

-IPX4 water and sweat resistant

-JBL Pure Bass sound with make your own Equalizer feature using JBL Headphones App TWS bud shape

-4-mic technology for crisp, clear calls (2-mic on each)

-Voice assistant with built in Hey Google and Alexa

-Bluetooth 5.2 with Fast Pai enabled by Google

-Dual Connect + Sync

-Touch controls

-Compatible with JBL Headphones App

Follow JBL and HARMAN Online

-Like JBL India on

-Check out JBL India

-Follow JBL India @JBLSoundIn *

-Find more news at the HARMAN Newsroom *

-Connect with HARMAN on LinkedIn and Facebook and Twitter @harman

-Follow Twitter Hashtag #Harman and #JBL

The JBL brand epitomizes the amazing sound that shapes life's most epic moments. From iconic events like Woodstock and concerts at Madison Square Garden, to games at Yankee Stadium and weekend road trips, JBL products elevate listeners' experiences with award-winning audio that lets them make the most of every moment. With 75 years of unmatched professional credentials and industry-leading innovation, the JBL brand expertly blends a bold vision of the future with the passion and talent of engineers and designers around the globe. JBL's Signature Professional Sound is the leading technology that powers major pop culture events, and the brand has partnered with the world's top talent across music, sports and esports.

HARMAN International , a wholly-owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers, consumers, and enterprises worldwide, including connected car systems, audio and visual products, enterprise automation solutions; and services supporting the Internet of Things. With leading brands including AKG®, Harman Kardon®, Infinity®, JBL®, Lexicon®, Mark Levinson® and Revel®, HARMAN is admired by audiophiles, musicians and the entertainment venues where they perform around the world. More than 25 million automobiles on the road today are equipped with HARMAN audio and connected car systems. Our software services power billions of mobile devices and systems that are connected, integrated, and secure across all platforms, from work and home to car and mobile. HARMAN has a workforce of approximately 30,000 people across the Americas, Europe, and Asia.

This story is provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor