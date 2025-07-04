Taiwan Airlines to raise fuel surcharges amid soaring oil prices

New Delhi [India] July 4 : Taiwan's three major airlines, China Airlines, EVA Air, and Starlux Airlines, announced on Friday that they will increase fuel surcharges on all international flights starting July 7, citing rising global oil prices, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

The move follows a jump in aviation fuel prices, which averaged USD 92.99 per barrel in July, according to state-run CPC Corp, Taiwan, the news platform added.

In response, the airlines will hike fuel surcharges from USD 15 to USD 17.50 for short-haul routes and from USD 39 to USD 45.50 for long-haul journeys.

The additional fuel costs per passenger vary by airline. China Airlines will charge USD 41.29 for short-haul flights and USD 191.49 for long-haul routes, according to the report.

EVA Air will apply a surcharge of USD 41.92 for short-haul and USD 250.48 for long-haul passengers.

Starlux Airlines passengers will pay USD 19.46 for short-haul and USD 98.46 for long-haul flights.

Fuel surcharges for Taiwanese international carriers are reviewed and adjusted monthly based on aviation fuel prices released by CPC Corp., Taiwan, and reported to the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA).

The surcharge mechanism, introduced in 2004, enables airlines to offset volatile fuel costs by passing some of the burden onto passengers.

As fuel prices climb, the latest adjustments reflect continued pressure on airline operating costs and could make international travel slightly more expensive for passengers, the news report added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor