Taiwanese agricultural groups sign LOIs with Indiana for soybeans, corn

New York [US], September 26 : A Taiwanese agricultural trade mission subgroup has signed two letters of intent with Indiana partners to purchase substantial quantities of US soybeans and corn, reinforcing trade ties between Taiwan and the Midwest farming state, according to Focus Taiwan.

The agreements highlight Taiwan's ongoing commitment to American agricultural products amid efforts to strengthen economic cooperation, the news platform added.

The LOIs, signed by representatives of the Taiwan Vegetable Oil Manufacturers Association and the Taiwan Feed Industry Association, marked the final stop of the Taiwanese soybean and corn subgroup after visits to Arkansas and Ohio.

Taiwan's Deputy Minister of Agriculture Tu Wen-jane and Indiana Governor Mike Braun attended the signing, with Braun calling the agreements a win-win for both sides.

In addition to the soybean and corn group, Taiwan also has a wheat group visiting South Dakota, Montana and Idaho, and a beef group visiting Florida and Texas.

Tu said this year's Taiwanese agricultural trade mission is the largest since its first trip to the United States in 1998, underscoring deep ties between the two sides.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor