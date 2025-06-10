Taiwan's semiconductor giant TSMC's revenue grows by 39.6% in May 2025 (YoY)

New Delhi [India], June 10 : Taiwan's Multinational semiconductor company, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) on Tuesday, reported a rise of 39.6 per cent (year on year) in its net revenue for May 2025.

The company reported a net revenue of NTD 320.52 billion (USD 10.70 billion) for May 2025, as compared to NTD 229.62 billion (USD 7.67 billion) reported for May 2024.

But on a month-on-month basis, the revenue of TSMC declined by 8.3 per cent in May 2025 as compared with April's figure of NTD 349.57 billion (USD 11.67 billion).

For the first five months of this year, the revenue of the company was at NTD 1,509.34 billion (USD 50.38 billion), which was nearly 43 per cent more than what was reported for the same period of the previous year.

TSMC served over 500 customers worldwide in 2024, and it manufactured 11,878 products for various applications covering a variety of end markets, including high-performance computing, smartphones, the Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, and digital consumer electronics.

According to the company, the annual capacity of the manufacturing facilities managed by TSMC and its subsidiaries exceeded 16 million 12-inch equivalent wafers in 2024.

Last month, the company reported a significant rise in revenue figures for April 2025, attributed to a surge in demand for advanced semiconductors.

TSMC postponed the commencement of construction for its second wafer fabrication plant in Kumamoto, Japan, citing significant traffic issues impacting residents.

Additionally, TSMC also confirmed that the company has no plans to establish a manufacturing plant in the Middle East, specifically dismissing rumours about building a chip foundry in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

