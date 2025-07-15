Taiwan's Stabilisation Fund will continue to support its Stock Market

Taipei [Taiwan], July 15 : Taiwan's National Financial Stabilisation Fund will continue to support the local stock market after having been active from April 9 through the end of June, according to a statement released on Monday following a regular committee meeting, reported the Central News Agency Taiwan.

The decision to activate the NTD 500 billion (USD 17.04 billion) fund was originally made on April 8, a day before US President Donald Trump's announcement of new tariffs caused market turbulence. This marked the fund's ninth intervention since its creation in 2000.

Between April 9 and June 30, the fund injected over NTD 7.7 billion into the market over 57 trading days. It reported NTD 1.183 billion in unrealised gains and more than NTD 43.16 million in expected dividend income during this period.

The committee cited three major factors for continued support to the stock market, it includes uncertainty due to the U.S.' tariff policy, which could trigger global capital movement and supply chain restructuring, continued geopolitical tensions and downward risks in the global economic outlook.

These challenges, it said, could impact Taiwan's industrial development and corporate profitability, which in turn could affect market stability and investor sentiment.

Given the current conditions, the committee said, there is still a need to stabilise investor sentiment and Taiwan's stock market. A decision was taken, therefore, to continue the stabilisation efforts, the committee added.

The National Financial Stabilisation Fund will prudently manage its limited resources to maintain investor confidence and capital market stability, noted the committee meeting.

