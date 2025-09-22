Tajinder Singh Tiwana Leads Historic NaMo Yuva Run on Mumbai's Coastal Road Promenade to Celebrate PM Modi Ji's 75th Birthday

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22: In a landmark celebration of youth, fitness, and national pride, Mumbai witnessed the historic NaMo Yuva Run, the first-ever public run held on the newly built Coastal Road Promenade in Worli. Organised by BJYM Mumbai under the leadership of Tajinder Singh Tiwana (President, BJYM Mumbai; BJP Karyakarta; Ex-Member, DPC Mumbai Suburbs), the event was a powerful tribute to Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji's 75th birthday.

Milind Soman, Nyra Banerjee, Ameet Satam and more came to support the initiative

Over 7,000 Mumbaikars participated in the 5K timed run, which was flagged off by Hon. Chief Minister Shri Devendra Fadnavis Ji. The initiative, conceptualised and led by Tiwana, aimed to unite the city's youth around the values of fitness, nationalism, and a drug-free lifestyle. It wasn't just a run it was a statement of intent by the youth of Mumbai, in support of a Nasha Mukt Bharat.

The event was graced by several distinguished personalities, including National BJYM President Tejasvi Surya, Padma Shri and Maharashtra Bhushan awardee Ashok Saraf, actor, model, and fitness icon Milind Soman, Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Cabinet Minister Ashish Shelar, BJP Mumbai President Ameet Satam, MLA Vikrant Patil, Treasurer of Shri Siddhivinayak Mandir Trust Acharya Pawan Tripathi, BJP leader Mohit Kamboj, among others all of whom stood in solidarity with the cause and applauded the spirit of Mumbai's youth.

Tajinder Singh Tiwana ensured that the NaMo Yuva Run was completely free and open to the public, with no registration fees. All participants received official event T-shirts, finisher medals, timed certificates, refreshments, and cash prizes, making the event both rewarding and accessible to all.

A Salute of Strength to a Visionary Leader

Speaking at the event, Tajinder Singh Tiwana shared

"We present the most cherished gifts to our loved ones on their birthdays. On the birthday of our most visionary and globally respected leader, Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji, we offered the gift of a healthy, fit, and united youth one that will drive the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. This run was a call to action for the youth of Mumbai to embrace fitness and say no to drugs. I am humbled by the overwhelming response of Mumbaikars who joined with such passion and energy."

The NaMo Yuva Run stood as a shining example of how youth-led civic initiatives can drive social change. Against the scenic backdrop of the Coastal Road, the event beautifully merged Mumbai's urban spirit with a shared national goal proving once again that when the youth run with purpose, the nation moves forward.

