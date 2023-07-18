Take a Look into the AlmaBetter’s Pay-After-Placement Courses for Web Dev & Data Science

AlmaBetter, a leading online education institute for tech enthusiasts, offers Full Stack courses in Web Development and Data science. These courses are designed to help learners acquire the skills they need to land high-paying jobs in these coveted fields.

The Full Stack Web Development course covers the fundamentals and advanced concepts of Web Development, including HTML, CSS, JavaScript, and React. The Full Stack Data Science course also covers the basics and complex notions of Data Science, including statistics, Machine Learning, and Artificial Intelligence. Experienced industry professionals conduct both courses, and students can access various resources, including online learning modules, live classes, real-world capstone projects, and mentorship sessions with industry veterans.

“We are excited to offer pay-after-placement courses in Web Development and Data Science,” said Shivam Dutta, Co-Founder and CEO of AlmaBetter. “These courses are designed to give students the skills they need to succeed in the tech industry, and our placement assistance program helps them land a job after completing the respective course.”

AlmaBetter’s courses are open to everyone who wants to learn Data Science or Web Development. All you need is a bachelor’s degree in any field and a knack for learning. The courses are suitable for beginners with no coding background and those with some experience. You can opt for our placement assistance after clearing the competency tests.

An affordable admission fee is charged to filter out candidates and benefit the most eligible and deserving students for our placement assistance program.

“We are confident that our pay after placement courses will help students land high-paying jobs in the tech industry,” said Shivam. “We have a proven track record of helping students succeed, and we are committed to providing them with the skills they need to succeed in their careers and impact the tech industry.”

About AlmaBetter

Since 2020, AlmaBetter has been a pioneer in online technical education, specialising in Data Science and Web Development. With a community of over 50,000 learners and 2000+ successful placements, we bridge the skill gap and empower the tech workforce for a better tomorrow.

