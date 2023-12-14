Takeda Emphasizes the Need for Cross-sectoral Alliances to Address the Burden of Vector-Borne Infectious Diseases

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 14: Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India Pvt. Ltd. (formerly Baxalta Bioscience India Private Limited) - a global values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader - presented an industry perspective on the substantial need for vaccine equity and novel strategies for vector-borne disease financing at the Asian Venture Philanthropy Network (AVPN) South Asia Summit December 2023 (avpn.asia/event/avpn-south-asia-summit-december-2023/).

Speaking at the summit, Dr Ruchi Sogarwal, Head of Corporate Affairs, Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India Pvt Ltd, said, "South Asian countries have experienced substantial outbreaks of vector-borne infectious diseases which makes the need for newer prevention modalities including vaccine no longer a choice but a strategic imperative. The formation of cross sectoral multi-stakeholder alliances is required to deliver a new collaborative model for accelerated R&D, scale up of vaccines production, leveraging technology for more resilient supply chain networks, and enabling systems for equitable and cost-effective vaccine delivery. Besides that, proactive engagement of civil society organizations is essential to enhance the uptake of such disease prevention modalities across different geographies and epidemiological settings."

Gopal Agarwal, Head of Market Access and Pricing, Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India Pvt. Ltd., added, "As vector borne diseases continue to put increasing financial strain on the already stretched healthcare systems of today, innovative financing becomes indispensable. By fostering public-private partnerships and harnessing impact investments, we can reshape the landscape of disease prevention and control to create a healthier future for at-risk populations."

The AVPN South Asia Summit December 2023 brought together social impact thought leaders and industry experts from South Asian countries who engaged in decisive dialogues strategically aimed at identifying innovative partnership avenues and steering collective efforts for advancing positive change.

Takeda is focused on creating better health for people and a brighter future for the world. We aim to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments in our core therapeutic and business areas, including gastrointestinal and inflammation, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies, oncology, neuroscience and vaccines. Together with our partners, we aim to improve the patient experience and advance a new frontier of treatment options through our dynamic and diverse pipeline. As a leading values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan, we are guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Our employees in approximately 80 countries and regions are driven by our purpose and are grounded in the values that have defined us for more than two centuries.

For more information, visit www.takeda.com.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor