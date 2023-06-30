Takeda India felicitated as one of The Economic Times Best Healthcare Brand 2023

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 30: Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India Pvt. Ltd. (formerly known as Baxalta Bioscience India Private Limited), a global values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader has recently been recognized as one of The Economic Times Best Healthcare Brands 2023'. The recognition has been earned by the organization on the basis of innovation, healthcare standards, patient satisfaction, responsibility, and commitment.

The Economic Times Best Healthcare Brands 2023 initiative aims to acknowledge healthcare innovations and bring the efforts of industry leaders to the forefront. Healthcare has become a crucial sector, prompted by the pandemic and the changing global health landscape, which makes innovation and the focus on research and development all the more critical.

On receiving the recognition, Serina Fischer, General Manager, Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India Pvt. Ltd. said, "We are honoured to receive this prestigious recognition as one of The Best Healthcare Brands of 2023 by The Economic Times. This accolade serves as an acknowledgment of our unwavering commitment to our vision of bringing better health and a brighter future worldwide. We will continue our efforts for making a lasting impact on the well-being of people in India while contributing to the transformative journey of healthcare in the years ahead."

Sharing on the same, Dr Ruchi Sogarwal, Head of Corporate Affairs, Takeda Biopharmaceuticals India Pvt. Ltd. said, "The acknowledgement reaffirms our efforts towards our patients through our relentless pursuit of innovation, accessibility, and patient-centricity. Along with ecosystem partners, we are committed to the national and state government policies and initiatives in making healthcare more equitable and inclusive for all."

In its 6th edition this year, the event hosted leading voices from the sector to discuss key concerns such as value-based care, nutritional aspects, role, and the importance of adopting new-age technology among others under the overarching theme of "Exploring the Next in Healthcare".

Acknowledged as one of the Best Places to Work for 2023 and a Global Top Employer for a sixth consecutive year, Takeda India is expanding its footprint in India as a responsible pharmaceutical and healthcare leader. Being a key participator in the G20 meetings, Takeda also showcased its digital innovations targeted to improve the treatment and management of rare diseases in the advancement of their vision to reduce the rare disease burden in India and around the globe.

Takeda is focused on creating better health for people and a brighter future for the world. We aim to discover and deliver life-transforming treatments in our core therapeutic and business areas, including gastrointestinal and inflammation, rare diseases, plasma-derived therapies, oncology, neuroscience and vaccines. Together with our partners, we aim to improve the patient experience and advance a new frontier of treatment options through our dynamic and diverse pipeline. As a leading values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Japan, we are guided by our commitment to patients, our people and the planet. Our employees in approximately 80 countries and regions are driven by our purpose and are grounded in the values that have defined us for more than two centuries.

For more information, visit www.takeda.com.

