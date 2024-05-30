Talent Skillsvarsity joins hands with NSE Academy to provide a certificate program in Financial Markets

New Delhi (India), May 30: Talent Skill Education and Research Foundation (TSERF), a leading organization led by capital markets professionals, is proud to announce the launch of Certificate Program in Financial Markets with NSE Academy. This program will be exclusively available for the students enrolling for the flagship Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Markets and Analytics offered by Talent Skillsvarsity. The program includes hands on experiential learning, session by market experts.

During, the launch of program Mr. Ambarish Datta, MD and CEO of TSERF said that the “Post Graduate Diploma in Financial Markets and Analytics is a multi-disciplinary program where students will gain deep understanding of financial markets and learn to harness the power of big data so as to make data driven decision in modern technologically advanced financial markets. The embedded certification program powered NSE Academy along with experiential learning will empower successful students of this program to be job ready on Day ‘0' and hit ground running there by making them industry desired”.

About TSERF: TSERF, is focused on curating, developing and implementing skill development programs for young youth, women and others leading to wage employment opportunities or as a self-employable person. TSERF, programs are meticulously designed to ensure they are aspirational, enhances house hold income and are aligned with emerging business needs. Our core focus is on providing industry-relevant training and education that goes beyond traditional academic approaches. By identifying key skills in demand by the industry, we develop targeted programs that equip individuals with practical knowledge and hands-on experience on expected skills and competency levels. TSERF operates its learning platform Talent Skillsvarsity www.talentskillsvarsity.com.

For more information contact:

Streetlight Media Private Limited

Ms. Urmila Dethe

Email: Urmila.dethe@streetlightmedia.in

