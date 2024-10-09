Talented Ritu Insan Honored with Innovative Fashion Designers in India Award at National Quality Awards 2024

SMPL

New Delhi [India], October 9: Talented Ritu Insan was honored with the prestigious Innovative Fashion Designers in India award at the National Quality Awards 2024, held on 28th September 2024 in New Delhi. Organized by Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. under the visionary leadership of Rahul Ranjan Singh, this esteemed event celebrates innovation and excellence across multiple industries. It brings together prominent leaders to recognize exceptional achievements and significant contributions.

At Talented Ritu Insan Boutique and Salon, the team is dedicated to nurturing the art of tailoring and sewing. They are passionate about empowering individuals, whether they are aspiring designers with big dreams or individuals seeking to develop practical sewing skills. The boutique offers a range of comprehensive courses and resources designed to guide participants on their creative journeys, helping them transform their ideas into beautiful, tangible creations. Joining Talented Ritu Insan allows individuals to explore their potential and craft their unique styles.

"We are deeply honored by this recognition, which fuels our passion to inspire and empower others in the world of fashion and design." expressed Talented Ritu Insan & Ravindr Siwach after receiving the award.

The awards ceremony was elevated by the distinguished presence of Padma Shree Awardee, Mrs. Raveena Tandon, who, as the esteemed Chief Guest, brought an aura of glamour and sophistication, enhancing the atmosphere of celebration and achievement. Several prominent figures from diverse industries were also honored for their remarkable contributions. The event was flawlessly hosted by Miss Muskaan Chowdhry, a renowned personality whose charm and charisma captivated the audience. Among the key awardees, Hinduja Housing Finance Limited received the Most Trusted Housing Finance Company Award, while Smile Foundation was recognized with the Most Trusted NGO in Child Development Award for their outstanding work.

The success of the event was driven by the support of key partners, including Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. as the Digital Marketing Partner, Webpulse Foundation as the CSR Partner, Prime Publicity India as the Printing Partner, GetManufacturers.com as the B2B Partner, LocalDukaan.com as the eCommerce Partner, and NaturalTherapyIndia.com as the Wellness Partner.

Out of more than 60,000 nominations, Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. carefully selected over 100 winners from sectors such as Manufacturing, Services, Healthcare, Education, Real Estate, Tourism & Travel, Beauty & Wellness, and Spirituality. In addition, the event celebrated exceptional talent from Bollywood, Television, OTT platforms, YouTube, and influencers.

Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. has earned its reputation for its dedication to celebrating excellence and innovation across various industries. Through its collaboration with Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd., a leader in web development, digital marketing, and branding, Brand Empower continues to set new standards in industry recognition. Founded by Rahul Ranjan Singh in 2011, Webpulse Solution Pvt. Ltd. has become a trusted partner for businesses aiming to strengthen their online presence and boost brand visibility. Since its inception, the National Quality Awards (NQA) have consistently upheld a tradition of honoring industry excellence and innovation. The inaugural edition in 2023 was graced by Mrs. Sonali Bendre, and the second edition, held on 28th September 2024, featured Padma Shree Awardee Mrs. Raveena Tandon as the Chief Guest.

Brand Empower Pvt. Ltd. continues to uphold its mission of recognizing the finest industry achievements, setting new benchmarks for excellence and inspiration.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor