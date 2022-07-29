Talentrack Academy for Digital Entertainment & Content (TADEC) announces the 6th edition of Talentrack Awards

India, July 29: India’s pioneering and most coveted awards for OTT, web series and digital content – Talentrack Awards – are back! The 6th edition of the Annual Talentrack Awards is all set to take place in the month of September in Mumbai.

Established in 2017, the Talentrack Awards recognize and felicitate companies and individuals who have delivered outstanding films, web series, and performances in the digital-content ecosystem. Over the years, the prestigious Talentrack Awards have received nominations and participation from leading OTT platforms, top production houses, filmmakers, digital-content producers, advertising agencies, and some of the biggest stars of Bollywood.

Talentrack Awards 2022 will be hosted by the Talentrack Academy for Digital Entertainment & Content (TADEC) – a pioneering initiative committed to catalyzing and empowering the digital entertainment & content community. TADEC brings together an ecosystem of illustrious personalities and institutions from across the Indian entertainment sector. The Academy is devoted to harnessing its collective intellect and influence to support artists, creators, filmmakers, entrepreneurs, and start-ups in the digital-content space. New initiatives around training and investment are rolled out with a vision to build TADEC into the definitive hub for creative excellence in the digital-content universe.

Over half a decade, the t-trophy has become the most sought-after recognition in the digital-content space in India. In the previous editions, the t-trophy has been picked up by outstanding stars and performers like Manoj Bajpayee, Kiara Advani, R. Madhavan, Anurag Basu, Pankaj Tripathi, Jackie Shroff, Ekta Kapoor, Pratik Gandhi, Arshad Warsi, Masaba Gupta, Sanya Malhotra, Raghu & Rajiv, Naveen Kasturia, Abish Mathew, Prajakta Koli, Sumeet Vyaas, Maanvi Gagroo, Saqib Saleem, Mithila Palkar and many more leading celebrities in the business.

The evaluations of the nominations will be undertaken by a Grand Jury comprising industry leaders and critics of creative work. Leading OTT players, including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ALTBalaji, MXPlayer, Zee5, Eros and Voot, will be competing for the prestigious Talentrack trophy.

The previous editions of the awards have been supported by SonyLIV, NewsX, Ola, Zomato, 93.5 Red FM, India TV, The Visual House, Treehouse Hotels, SOL Production, Dainik Bhaskar, TreeShade Books, Nine Triangles, Magnon Group, Whistling Woods International, PTC Punjabi, Mid-day, Inox and CPM.

“We are excited to share that the 6th edition of the Talentrack Awards will be hosted by the Talentrack Academy for Digital Entertainment & Content (TADEC) and will be attended by the biggest celebrities and stakeholders of the digital-content ecosystem. The nights of the awards ceremony have always been a captivating, starry affair and we are all set to make it bigger this year.” – Vineet Bajpai, Founder, Talentrack.

Learn more about Talentrack Awards 2022 – www.talentrackawards.in

