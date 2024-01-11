Tales of Diamond is India's First Fully Certified Online Jewellery Store

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 11: Tales of Diamond (TOD), India's pioneer online jewelry store, has marked a historic feat by becoming its first fully certified store, setting new standards in India's online retail space. Renowned for its exquisite gold and diamond collections, TOD has quickly earned trust and quality assurance within the online jewelry market.

At TOD, each piece of gold jewelry comes branded with its own Hallmark Unique ID (HUID), adhering to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) hallmarking process and providing our customers with reliable third-party verification of their purchases.

TOD takes great pride in maintaining authenticity with their diamond collections as well. Each diamond piece comes accompanied not only by a unique ID number (HUID) but also complete with quality certificates from prestigious government-approved labs in India, including the Gemological Institute of India (GII), Gemological Institute of America (GIA), International Gemological Institute (IGI) and Gemological Institute of Gem Jewellery (GIGJ), among many others - reflecting TOD's dedication to providing only high-quality products.

TOD's commitment to quality has not gone unnoticed: TOD is registered as a member of India's Gems and Jewelry Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), an apex body supported by India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry. TOD also displayed its dedication at the 68th Bangkok Gems and Jewelry Fair, marking TOD's debut in international markets and solidifying its position as an industry player.

TOD's philosophy centers around creating jewelry with deep emotional connections for its customers. TOD founder Tanvi Bhurke emphasizes this: "For us, Forrating perfect jewelry is an emotional journey; therefore, every aspect, from diamond quality selection and crafting/packaging, is handled with care.

TOD prioritizes secure deliveries by teaming with trusted logistics providers such as BVC Logistics, SEQUEL Logistics, and ECOM EXPRESS to provide customers with a safe and seamless delivery experience.

Certified diamond jewelry at TOD holds great significance. This term refers to diamond pieces that have undergone quality analysis by respected gemological laboratories, guaranteeing their authenticity and quality - aligning perfectly with TOD's mission of offering trustworthy products that stand up against scrutiny.

Tales of Diamond is an online jewelry store and a trusted partner in creating precious moments. Boasting HUID mark and diamond certifications, TOD cements its position as India's first fully certified online jewelry store. As Tanvi Bhurke puts it: "Each piece carries with it its own story or emotion - our passion and commitment embodied within them."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor