Tamas Talent announces Real Imperial Awards 2023; Check out the winners 

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 30: We all have an innate need for recognition that is satisfied only when our efforts are recognized, and we are showered with awards. This also inspires people to work hard to create or accomplish something worthwhile for the world. Noting this need for appreciation, Tamas Talent Spree Pvt. Ltd. has recently bestowed leaders in various industries with the Real Imperial Awards (RIA) 2023 for their outstanding services in their chosen fields.

The RIA 2023 awards event was hosted in a grand manner on 26th March 2023, Sunday, at Green Village Resort, Malad (W), Mumbai, Maharashtra, where many meritorious talents and entrepreneurs were felicitated. Tamas Talent Spree Pvt. Ltd., who organized the glittering event, was established by Founder & CEO – Raaz Rajpoot Gangaura and Founder & MD – Simant Singh. The company was set up to help young talents realize their dreams of achieving success in the entertainment sector.

Tamas Talent Spree Pvt. Ltd. had several partners in the RIA 2023 awards program, which include as follows: Production Partners – Datar Abhinav Films Creation Private Limited;

Business partners -PR technology; Gift Partners – Pavitram Diamond Jewellers; Team Partners – Living Tricks; Supporting Partners – 39 Solutions, as well as Ins Haute N Trendzy ( Suhas Malviya). Leading digital agency Times Applaud was the Media Partner. The sparkling event had the presence of several leading personalities from various industries along with Motivational Speaker Sagar Sinha, who was the Vice chief guest and the Celebrity Guests, who included Sneha Ullal; Rahul Roy; Pakkhi Hegde; Nitanshi Goel; Riva Arora; Varun Buddhadev; and Natasha Natty.

The RIA 2023 awards were offered to achievers from a vast range of industries to recognize their outstanding efforts and achievements in their chosen fields. Here’s the list of winners this year:

Rahul Roy – Lifetime achievement awards

Abhinav- Best actor of the year

Abhinav ka Abhinanadan – Best movie of the year

Pakhi Hegde – The best negative character of the year

Varun Buddhadev – Best Actor of the year

Aleeza khan- Most Promising & versatile tv actress of the year

Natasha natty- Iconic fashion model and influencer of the year

Nitanshi Goel – Best youngest Indian global actor of the year

Riva Arora – Most Stylish actor of the year

Parag Pandya – Best debut actor

Sushil Jain – KM Jewellers – Best gold jewellery manufacturing startup of the year

Sunil Saini – Best Business Man of the year

Black and White VFX studio – The most promising company of the year

Soniya Sonu Gupta – Best female influencer of the year

Vishal Anajwala- Best astrologer of the year

ManoharLal Suman – Best Jewellers of the year

Amar Pratap Singh – Best Journalist of the year

Spruha Shende- Best beauty & makeup artist of the year

Avinash Jain- Shahi Panchkalyan Gajrath yatra of the year

Sangeeta Jagtap- Best makeover artist of the year

Khemchandra Sangam- Best digital recording studio of the year

Suraj Karwade- Best education & personality of the year

Trapti Sinha- Best singer of the year

Anil Kumar Kushwaha – Best Bundelkhand youtuber and best music company of the year.

Bike dost – Best franchises in automotive space – Supporting and profitability of the year

Pinki Prajapati – Best makeover artist of the year

Ravi Kant Panchal- Best digital photography & youtuber

Arvind Kushwah- Best Bundelkhand singer of the year

Sita Ramsitara- Best producer of the year

Sheetal G Desai- Best master in tarot counsellor of the year

Haresh Kanhiyalal- Best unique artist of the year

Himanshu Jain (Chunmun films)- Best line producer of the year

Sahana Sajidsekh- Best makeup artist of the year

Aarti Chauhan – Rehabilitation of drugs abuse& schizophrenia

Rohan Ravindrakadam- Best career counsellor of the year

Deepak Arora- Best architectural hardware of the year

Nehal d naik – Best embryologist in India

Maharaja Nausidverma – Best music composer of the year

Madhvi k Gohil- Prominent women psychologist of the year

Bhavesh Paradiya- Best event management company of the year

Anjali Macha – Natural face of the year

Rajni Jain- Entrepreneur & activist of the year (female)

Pankaj Pavri & Chitresh Soni – Best business development of the year.

Devidas Kashinath Pawar

