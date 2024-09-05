Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin Secures Record Rs. 2000 Crore Deal with Trilliant Networks in a Single Day During US Visit

BusinessWire India

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 5: MoU signed with Trilliant Networks for an investment of Rs. 2000 crore to establish a Development & Global Support Centre and a production facility in Tamil Nadu, in the presence of Chief Minister Thiru. M.K. Stalin. He also met senior officials from Nike and Optum, inviting them to consider new business investments in Tamil Nadu.

The Tamil Nadu government is focused on ensuring widespread and sustainable growth across the state. Various industrial projects are being initiated in different districts, leading to the improvement of infrastructure and creating numerous job opportunities for youth and women close to their residential areas.

Tamil Nadu is emerging as a highly conducive state for starting businesses in India due to its skilled young workforce, women's education and development, achievements in higher education, and quality infrastructure. Chief Minister Thiru. M.K. Stalin is undertaking an official visit to the USA to attract more companies and investments to Tamil Nadu.

During this visit, the Chief Minister met with representatives from major global companies, including Nokia, PayPal, Yield Engineering Systems, Microchip Technology, Infinx Healthcare, and Applied Materials in San Francisco. MoUs were signed with these companies for an investment of Rs. 900 crore, creating 4,100 job opportunities. Also, he met with senior officials from Apple, Google, and Microsoft, inviting them to invest in Tamil Nadu, and signed an understanding agreement with Google for setting up AI research labs in Tamil Nadu in collaboration with Naan Mudhalvan Scheme, and with Ohmium for establishing a new factory in Kancheepuram district with an investment of Rs. 400 crore, providing 500 job opportunities.

On September 3, 2024, in Chicago, MoUs were signed with Eaton for an investment of Rs. 200 crore to expand its production facility in Chennai and establish a research and development and global application engineering centre. An understanding agreement was also signed with Assurant for setting up a global capability centre (GCC) in Chennai. In total, MoUs were signed with 10 companies.

Following this, on September 4, 2024, in Chicago, an understanding agreement was signed with Trilliant Networks, and the Chief Minister invited senior officials from Nike and Optum to consider new business investments in Tamil Nadu. The details are as follows:

Trilliant Networks, Inc. Trilliant Networks is a leading international company providing solutions for Advanced Metering Infrastructure, Smart Grid, Smart Cities, and Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). The company offers solutions for energy efficiency, reliability, integration of renewable energy resources, and advanced metering infrastructure. Its corporate headquarters is located in Cary, North Carolina, USA.

Understanding Agreement with Trilliant Networks: An understanding agreement was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Thiru. M.K. Stalin for an investment of Rs. 2000 crore to establish a Development & Global Support Centre and a production facility in Tamil Nadu. The agreement was signed by Mike Mortimer, Chief Commercial Officer of Trilliant Networks, and senior officials of the company.

Nike Inc. Nike is a leading global manufacturer of sports footwear and apparel, headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon, USA. It is one of the Fortune 500 companies. Nike produces footwear and apparel for sports such as football, basketball, athletics, tennis, American football, golf, and ice hockey. The company has established its distribution and sales centres in Tamil Nadu and produces 60 million pairs of footwear annually through its major contract manufacturers, Fengtay and Bouchen. Approximately 28,000 people are employed in this operation.

Understanding with Nike: The Chief Minister met Venkatesh Alagirisamy, Chief Supply Chain Officer of Nike, along with senior officials including Ms. Kristen Hanson and George Casimiro. They discussed possibilities for expanding non-leather footwear production in Tamil Nadu, creating an environmental setup for apparel production, establishing a production and design centre in Chennai, and collaborating with Tamil Nadu's "Naan Mudhalvan" skill development initiative.

Optum Optum is a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group, a leading health insurance company in the USA. It operates three business segments: Optum Rx, Optum Health, and Optum Insight, providing services in data and analytics, pharmacy care services, population health, and healthcare delivery.

Understanding with Optum: The Chief Minister met Roger Conner, Chief Executive Officer of Optum Insight, and John Meade, Senior Vice President of UnitedHealth Group. They discussed current operations and collaboration to build a skilled workforce suited for Tamil Nadu's growing healthcare sector. Conner expressed satisfaction in discussing skill development and collaboration, highlighting Optum's commitment to investing in global talent and improving service capabilities.

The event was attended by Minister for Industry, Investment Promotion, and Commerce Dr. T.R.B. Rajaa, Secretary of Industry, Investment Promotion, and Commerce Department V. Arun Roy, and senior officials from the department.

The investments secured during the Chief Minister's visit to the USA are poised to have a transformative impact on Tamil Nadu.

The Rs. 2000 crore investment by Trilliant Networks for a Development & Global Support Centre will strengthen the state's leadership in advanced technologies such as Smart Grid, Industrial IoT, and renewable energy integration.

Collaborations with global giants like Nike and Optum will further boost the state's economy, creating thousands of job opportunities, especially for youth and women, and improving skill development through initiatives such as "Naan Mudhalvan."

Nike's plans to expand non-leather footwear production and establish a design centre will promote sustainable industrial growth, while Optum's focus on healthcare sector collaboration will position Tamil Nadu as a critical player in the global healthcare services sector.

These developments will contribute to improving the state's infrastructure, increase employment opportunities, and cement Tamil Nadu's status as a highly attractive destination for international investment and business expansion.

