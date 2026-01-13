Tamil Nadu to Host India's First Sovereign AI Park in Partnership with Sarvam AI

New Delhi [India], January 13 : The Government of Tamil Nadu has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Sarvam AI to establish India's first full-stack Sovereign Artificial Intelligence Park, marking a major step in the country's AI and digital sovereignty ambitions.

The ambitious project, backed by an investment of ₹10,000 crores, is expected to create over 1,000 high-skilled deep-tech jobs and build a robust, public-interest-driven AI ecosystem in the state.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Industries Minister T.R.B. Rajaa, Industries Secretary Arun Roy IAS, IIT Madras Director Prof. V. Kamakoti, and Sarvam AI Co-founder Pratyush Kumar.

The Sovereign AI Park will be a purpose-built district integrating high-performance AI compute infrastructure, secure data frameworks, advanced research labs, and innovation clusters. It will also house a dedicated Institute for AI in Governance, ensuring that data, models, and computing resources remain within the state's trusted boundary, enabling secure, ethical, and inclusive AI deployment.

Speaking at the event, Industries Minister Dr. T.R.B. Rajaa said the initiative reflects Tamil Nadu's commitment not only to adopting AI but to shaping its future through a people-first, state-led approach. He added that the AI Park will enable large-scale deployment of artificial intelligence across sectors such as education, agriculture, healthcare, and citizen services.

Industries Secretary Arun Roy stated that the project positions Tamil Nadu among a select group of global destinations offering AI-grade infrastructure, deep talent pools, and a sovereign digital ecosystem, making the state a major hub for next-generation global technology investment.

Inspired by the historic Sangam academies, the Sovereign AI Park will function as a modern "Digital Sangam", developing Tamil-first foundational AI models that connect classical language and culture with modern digital use cases. This will ensure that future AI systems in Tamil Nadu remain inclusive, culturally rooted, and locally relevant.

IIT Madras Director Prof. V. Kamakoti said the initiative would allow students and researchers in Tamil Nadu to become creators of AI technology rather than mere consumers, helping convert the state's talent into long-term economic leadership.

Sarvam AI Co-founder Pratyush Kumar said the partnership aims to build AI that is trained, deployed, and governed in Tamil Nadu for the world, enabling the transition of AI from experimentation to real-world impact at a national scale.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor