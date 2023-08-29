Tamil Nadu’s popular Aasife Biriyani expands its business with a new outlet in Kongu Mandalam

ATK

New Delhi [India], August 29: The enchanting aroma of biriyani fills the air, captivating taste buds and fulfilling cravings. India, being home to the finest culinary boasts of diversified food joints and eateries. Aasife Biriyani, a name synonymous with culinary brilliance has left an impressive mark on Tamil Nadu's dining scene. Now, with an unyielding culinary conquest, Aasife Biriyani is spreading its wings to Kongu Mandalam, bringing joy to biriyani enthusiasts in this vibrant region.

Aasife Biriyani's roots trace back to 1999 when a young visionary named C.Y. Aasife embarked on a mission to redefine Chennai's culinary experience. Passionate about the art of cooking and backed by a modest investment from a LIC 'Money Back policy', Aasife set up a mobile cart in T Nagar. Little did he know that this humble venture would sow the seeds for a culinary empire that would transcend across borders.

Striving for excellence and quality, Aasife has woven a philosophy of precision into every aspect of his venture. From selecting the finest ingredients to mastering cooking techniques, each step is executed with meticulous care. The result is not just biriyani, but a masterpiece that etches a lasting memory on every palate it touches.

With over 40 franchised outlets spanning Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and even Singapore, its expansion speaks to the trust and affection it has garnered. Each franchise adheres to standardized processes and recipes, ensuring that patrons savour the same unparalleled flavours whether in Chennai or amidst Singapore's bustling streets. This dedication to quality has firmly cemented Aasife Biriyani as Tamil Nadu's quintessential biriyani and paved the path for its expansion to Kongu Mandalam.

Furthermore, Aasife Biriyani's menu caters to diverse tastes. From the iconic biriyani, crafted with fragrant rice and succulent meat, to delectable non-vegetarian starters and flavorful fried rice, there's a feast for every craving. Not to forget the celebrated falooda, a refreshing conclusion that complements the biriyani extravaganza perfectly.

As the brand extends its reach, it invites passionate entrepreneurs to become part of the Aasife Biriyani legacy. With a thriving network of over 40 franchise outlets, Aasife Biriyani welcomes individuals eager to carve their biriyani haven and contribute to the culinary revolution. The steadfast vision to cast its culinary magic across Tamil Nadu and beyond will see Aasife Biriyani make an enduring impact in Kongu Mandalam. Moreover, the brand envisions unveiling new outlets in diverse locales, from Coimbatore and Karur to Salem.

The recent launch of Aasife Biriyani's outlets happened in Erode and Salem. Coming to its expansion within a year, Aasife Biriyani aims to extend its reach in Thiruppur, Thiruchenkodu, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Namakkal and Dindigul. Interestingly, the brand has envisioned opening its outlets in Dubai, Muscat, Oman and Malaysia. As Aasife Biriyani is set to leave its mark globally, its ultimate goal is to earn the title of 'The World's Best Biriyani'.

For those in Tamil Nadu, visit the nearest Aasife Biriyani outlet or an online order will provide a taste of these delicacies. To order biriyani from Aasife Biriyani, check out their online ordering platform. For franchise inquiries, you can explore Aasife Biriyani's franchise opportunity and be a part of this popular culinary experience leaving its mark globally.

