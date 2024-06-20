Tan Xuguang: Unveiling New Quality Productivity in Power Solutions for Asia-Pacific Data Centers!

PRNewswire

Singapore, June 20: As part of the strategic initiatives of Shandong Heavy Industry Group aimed at fostering new quality productivity and exploring incremental business opportunities abroad, Tan Xuguang led an investigative mission from June 18th to 19th focused on data center generator projects in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, and Singapore. The study involved comprehensive assessments of power product demand from high-profile data center clients and evaluated Weichai Group's industrial chain ecosystem. This effort was aimed at accelerating the development of new quality productivity strategically.

The collaborative endeavor aimed to establish a model data center project in the Asia-Pacific market. On June 18th morning, Tan Xuguang conducted site visits to both operational and ongoing data center projects in Johor Bahru, Malaysia. Johor Bahru is recognized as a pivotal hub for data center infrastructure development in the Asia-Pacific region. During these visits, Tan Xuguang gained detailed insights into the operational efficiency of Weichai's generator units, which constituted a primary focus of the investigation. The project managers provided updates on construction progress and highlighted the integration of Weichai's Baudouin generator sets, expressing strong confidence in the Weichai brand and a mutual interest in collaboratively setting high benchmarks for data center projects.

Efforts were also directed towards establishing a novel ecosystem within the data center power solutions industry. During the afternoon of June 18th and the morning of June 19th, Tan Xuguang visited generator set facilities operated by partners in Johor Bahru, Malaysia, and Singapore. Emphasizing the rapid global expansion of artificial intelligence and its consequential surge in data computing demands, Tan Xuguang highlighted the strategic window for Weichai Group's transition into the data center sector. This transition aims to expedite the establishment of a robust ecosystem tailored to meet the needs of global high-end clientele. Key priorities included aligning research and development initiatives with market demands, fostering international partnerships, and collectively delivering comprehensive power solutions for advancing data center constructions. The initiative also sought to explore untapped "blue ocean" markets and swiftly implement new quality productivity within the group's operational framework.

