TANAKA to Showcase Advanced Semiconductor Materials in its Inaugural Participation at SEMICON India 2025

New Delhi [India], August 26: TANAKA PRECIOUS METAL TECHNOLOGIES Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Chuo-ku, Tokyo; Representative Director & CEO: Koichiro Tanaka), a company engaged in the industrial precious metals business of TANAKA, and TANAKA ELECTRONICS Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Kanzaki-gun, Saga Prefecture; CEO: Toshiya Yamamoto), will exhibit for the first time at SEMICON India 2025 one of the largest international exhibitions in the semiconductor sector, to be held in New Delhi, India, from 2nd to 4th Sept 2025. At the exhibition, we will introduce a comprehensive range of precious metal-based advanced materials and solutions designed for next-generation semiconductors, power devices, and precious metal recycling, supporting the realization of a circular economy.

TANAKA Deepens Commitment to India's Semiconductor Future

TANAKA strengthened its presence in India with the establishment of TANAKA Kikinzoku Kogyo (India) Ltd. in Mumbai in 2019, serving as a strategic hub for India, the Middle East, and African markets. Currently, our Mumbai base is our core business, focusing on sales and market research. As India accelerates its semiconductor focus, TANAKA is proud to support this growth with globally trusted precious metal technologies and decades of materials expertise.

With a legacy in packaging materials dating back to the 1960s, we are proud to be a leading semiconductor materials company. At SEMICON India 2025, we will showcase our advanced materials—including bonding wires, silver pastes, and precision probe pins—engineered to support the growing demands of India's advanced packaging and testing ecosystem. As we grow alongside India's semiconductor ambitions, we plan to extend our support to front-end manufacturing by introducing sputtering targets engineered for high-purity, uniform thin film deposition—critical for consistent device performance. TANAKA provides proprietary recycling technologies and a comprehensive one-stop solution spanning procurement, processing, manufacturing, sales, and recycling. Built on procurement channels, advanced expertise, product development, research capabilities, and a global network cultivated since our founding, we ensure efficient resource recovery and enhance supply chain resilience. Through this integrated approach, TANAKA advances the circular economy and, as a long-term partner, is committed to supporting next-generation semiconductor manufacturing and contributing to the sustainable growth of industry.

Main Exhibited Products

The main products on display will include silver (Ag) sintering paste for bonding semiconductor chips to lead frames or organic substrates, as well as bonding wires made from gold (Au), copper (Cu), and aluminum (Al) for establishing electrical connections between semiconductor chips and external electrodes. Also, featured will be probe pins used in semiconductor testing equipment, targets and deposition materials for dry film formation processes, and precious metal recovery and refining technologies that contribute to the development of a sustainable society.

Bonding wires

We provide bonding wire and ribbons, such as ultra-fine wires (10-38µm) made of gold (Au), silver (Ag), copper (Cu), and aluminium (Al) as connection materials for electrical signals, as well as thick wires (100-500µm) for power devices. These bonding wires feature smooth, clean surfaces and excellent dimensional stability, and are provided as part of an integrated solution that includes our extensive expertise in metal bonding.

Silver (Ag) sintering paste

Conductive die bond adhesive silver (Ag) sintering paste is compatible with silicon (Si) for power device applications, as well as next-generation semiconductors such as silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN). The product lineup includes a hybrid bonding type that offers both high thermal conductivity and exceptional reliability, along with a sintering type featuring thermal conductivity exceeding 200 W/m·K.

Sputtering target

We offer a wide range of sputtering target products for hard disk drives, semiconductors, and quartz devices. With over 140 years of expertise in precious metal sourcing and high-purity refining, we ensure stable supply and high performance. Our strengths include advanced purification and alloying, strict compliance in raw material procurement, flexible delivery, and comprehensive technical support. We also actively pursue R&D to meet the evolving needs of our customers.

Probe Pin Materials

TANAKA provides high-conductivity, wear-resistant probe pin materials designed for micro-pitch testing, with support for customized specifications. As performance requirements vary by application—ranging from mechanical properties such as hardness and flexibility to electrical properties such as resistivity—we offer a broad lineup of materials including palladium alloys, copper alloys, iridium, and rhodium. In recent years, demand has increased for greater hardness to reduce wear at the plunger tip of Pogopin. While the maximum hardness of palladium alloys available in the market has conventionally been around 560 HV, through our proprietary technology we have successfully developed a new material, “TK-SK,” that achieves a hardness of 640 HV.

Precious metal recycling