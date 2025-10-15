Tanishq Champions Gold Exchange Initiative and Unveils 'Mriganka' Collection for this Festive Season

NewsVoir

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 15: As the festive season draws near, Tanishq, India's largest jewellery retail brand from the House of Tata, introduces its festive highlight of the season, 'Mriganka,' a collection inspired by mythical worlds and imaginative realms. The latest collection is a gateway into the mystical lands and a realm where floating palaces, celestial gardens, and ethereal creatures come alive in gold. Inspired by India's age-old love for storytelling and symbolism, each piece in Mriganka is a poetic tribute to the festive spirit. Bringing this world to life is former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar, who perfectly embodies the spirit of Mriganka bold, imaginative, and strikingly otherworldly.

Inspired by mythical creatures and fantastical blooms, Mriganka is crafted to be as spectacular as imagination, as sublime as dreams. Crafted using advanced techniques such as stone-on-stone jadau, Badroom, Chandak, Ras Rava, and intricate jaali layering, the collection features an eclectic mix of coloured kundan, enamel detailing & 3D motifs. Each piece a portal that transports the wearer into the fantastical world of Mriganka, where myth and artistry entwine. Whether it's cascading harams echoing the grandeur of a palace, statement rings inspired by mythical creatures, or versatile pendant sets designed for multiple styles, Tanishq's Mriganka offers a diverse yet cohesive experience, reimagining festive jewellery for the modern Indian woman.

To bring the festive cheer, the first time ever, Tanishq is offering consumers a 0%* deduction on gold exchange across all karatages (as low as 9 KT) till October 21, 2025, making it easier for every Indian to participate in this nation-building effort.Tanishq is also spearheading one of the country's largest gold exchange campaigns, championing India's journey towards self-reliance. While India's true gold reserves lie not in mines but in households estimated to hold around 25,000 tonnes of goldmuch of this wealth remains untapped. At the same time, nearly 99% of the country's gold is imported each year, creating a dependence that slows the nation's vision of self-reliance. Through this initiative, Tanishq encourages families to unlock the value of their existing gold, transforming it into contemporary designs while collectively reducing the need for imports. To reinforce this vision, Tanishq has partnered with Sachin Tendulkar, a symbol of trust and integrity, to represent the movement's core values and inspire every Indian to participate in this transformative effort.

Ajoy Chawla, CEO, Jewellery Division, Titan Company Limited, said, "Every time a family exchanges even one gram of old locker gold, they not only unlock value for themselves but also contribute to the nation by reducing imports. That is the power of gold exchangepersonal joy with a national impact. With our first-ever 0% deduction offer across karatages (even as low as 9kt) this festive season, we are making it easier for every Indian to participate in the vision of making our nation self-reliant."

Speaking about the collection, Revathi Kant, Chief Design Officer, Titan Company Limited, said "At the onset of the festive season, we are delighted to introduce 'Mriganka' an opulent celebration of imaginative world of our dreams, painted with the rich heritage of our Indian stories and tales. This collection is set in the magical land, where majestic palaces peek through clouds, mystical beings of exquisite beauty, and rare exotic blooms come alive in gold. Every piece is infused with mystical charm, crafted with intricate artistry; from high-brilliance of Kundan, coloured stones and accents of enamel, to sculptural 3D forms and layered textures help capture the beauty of this magical world in products that are bold, expressive, and fashion-forward in spirit. It is only through Tanishq's deep design expertise, legacy of intricate craftsmanship, and creative vision that a fantastical universe like Mriganka can be transformed into wearable works of art. With this collection, we offer our consumers not just jewellery, but an invitation into a world of wonder; one that elevates the festive experience with joy, beauty, and awe. Mriganka is imagined from another realm, created to delight the senses and celebrate the many moods of modern festivity."

Tanishq, India's most-loved jewellery brand from the TATA Group, has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs and guaranteed product quality for over two decades. It has built for itself the envious reputation of being the only jewellery brand in the country that strives to understand the Indian woman and provide her with jewellery that meets her traditional and contemporary aspirations and desires. To stress on their commitment to offer the purest jewellery, all Tanishq stores are equipped with the Karatmeter which enables customers to check the purity of their gold in the most efficient manner. The Tanishq retail chain currently spreads across 500+ exclusive boutiques in more than 300 cities.

