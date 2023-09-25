Tanishq Opens Door to Its 5th Store in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 25: Tanishq, India’s largest jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata, has launched its brand-new store in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, today. The brand-new store was inaugurated by Ms. Garima Maheshwari, Head of Design, Tanishq and Mr. Vishal Vyas, Regional Business Manager, West, Titan Company Limited, in the presence of our business associate, Mr. Anil Nanda, Mr. Jayesh Nanda and Family. As part of the grand inauguration, the brand is offering an irresistible offer wherein customers can get free gold coins* with every jewellery purchase. The offer is valid from 22nd to 24th September 2023. The store is located at G-53,54,55, Palladium Mall, Sarkhej – Gandhinagar Hwy, Thaltej, Ahmedabad, Gujarat 380054, Contact No.: 070697 00222

Spanning across 2750sq.ft., the store presents an extensive selection of iconic Tanishq designs across dazzling gold, stunning diamonds, kundan and polki. The newly launched store caters to an exquisite range of luminous diamonds, celebrating the diverse styles adorned by women, from ring earrings to pendants, necklaces, bracelets and bangles. The store showcases Tanishq’s regal collection, ‘Alekhya’, which draws inspiration from Indian art forms like miniature paintings& is also equipped with stunning jewellery pieces from Rivaah, a dedicated wedding jewellery sub-brand of Tanishq.

Rivaah is designed keeping in line with the sensibilities of Indian women from across the country and has evolved as a one-stop destination for wedding shopping. The store caters to the ‘Impressions of Nature’diamond jewellery collection, radiating the harmony of nature’s eternal patterns. Each set is meticulously handcrafted, incorporating round and baguette-cut diamonds delicately arranged on elaborate gold plates, preserving the intricate beauty of this soulful collection. Additionally, the store houses dainty and minimalistic jewellery pieces and collections from Mia by Tanishq, catering to diverse consumer preferences.

Speaking on the inauguration, Ms. Garima Maheshwari, Head of Design, Tanishq and Mr. Vishal Vyas, Regional Business Manager, West, Titan Company Limited, said, “We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of our 5thstore in the vibrant city of Ahmedabad today. As a beloved jewellery brand in the country, we proudly launch our 20th store in Gujarat. Our main goal has always been to provide exceptional customer service to all our valued customers. Our unwavering commitment is to uphold Tanishq’s tradition of delivering a delightful shopping experience for all occasions, all under one roof. This expansion is another step in that direction. Our store showcases a stunning collection of jewellery designs in gold, diamonds, and polki to cater to various preferences. Additionally, we ensure our customers have a secure and convenient shopping experience.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor