Tanishq presents 'NAV-RAANI' Collection; Royal Jewellery for Modern Day Queens

New Delhi [India], October 16: As the festive season approaches, Tanishq, India's largest jewellery brand from the house of Tata, unveils its newest festive masterpieceThe Nav-Raani Collection, a radiant tribute to the modern-day queen. Honouring today's women, the collection embodies the perfect balance of bold modernity and classic elegance, designed to celebrate the regal spirit that shines especially during the festive season.

Inspired by the splendor of royal courts, majestic palaces, and storied heritage, Nav-Raani redefines traditional jewellery by merging intricate handcrafted artisanship with contemporary flair. The collection showcases the finest craftsmanship through standout Karigaris such as high-brilliance Kundan in Badhroom setting Kajar and mirror finish glass enamel work, and colored Kundan with an ombre effect. These signature techniques are further complemented by delicate Jaali patterns, the timeless Ras Rava and Partaj techniques, and the dazzling Chandak and Kalgi motifs, all coming together to create jewellery that is both regal and modern. Enhanced by 3D laser-cut beads and casted stamps each piece is a stunning manifestation of regal opulence. Whether it's statement neckwear or intricately designed earrings, every piece captures the grandeur and grace of royal jewellery, perfectly tailored for the modern woman.

This collection goes beyond mere adornmentit's about celebrating the regal essence that every woman carries within her. While she may not always embody the persona of a queen every day, Diwali is when her inner royalty radiates through, as she embraces the warmth, grace, and timeless beauty that Nav-Raani offers. It's a tribute to her strength, poise, and the aura she exudes during these special moments.

Speaking about the collection, Revathi Kant, Chief Design Officer, Titan Company Limited, shares, "We are immensely proud to present the Nav-Raani collection, a splendid reflection of intricate craftsmanship inspired by regal heritage. Each piece is meticulously crafted, showcasing the exceptional skill of our artisans and their ability to transform traditional techniques into modern designs. Every design in this collection tells a story of strength and elegancean homage to the modern women who navigate their lives with confidence and grace. At Tanishq, we've designed these jewels to merge the old-world charm of royal courts with contemporary sensibilities, creating pieces that resonate deeply with today's queens. Nav-Raani is not just jewelleryit's a celebration of a woman's spirit, transforming her festive moments into timeless memories."

The Nav-Raani collection is a stunning representation of the festive spirit. As a symbol of both tradition and modernity, it is perfect for Diwali gifting, allowing women to experience the rich craftsmanship that Tanishq is renowned for. From royal jewellery pieces for modern day queens to contemporary designs, Nav-Raani offers something for every discerning woman, at diverse price points, making luxury accessible for all. It is a collection crafted for those who appreciate the beauty in both the heritage of the past and the elegance of the present.

The brand also launched a film directed by internationally acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair marking her first-ever Indian TV commercial. Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, Tanishq's festive campaign film beautifully showcases women who don't necessarily need crowns to feel royal but wear their strength, beauty and elegance as a badge of royalty. The Nav-Raani collection's exquisite designs embody each woman's unique qualities, offering jewellery crafted with unmatched artistry to highlight her regal spirit.

Tanishq, India's most-loved jewellery brand from the TATA Group, has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs and guaranteed product quality for over two decades. It has built for itself the envious reputation of being the only jewellery brand in the country that strives to understand the Indian woman and provide her with jewellery that meets her traditional and contemporary aspirations and desires. To stress their commitment to offer the purest jewellery, all Tanishq stores are equipped with the Karatmeter which enables customers to check the purity of their gold in the most efficient manner. The Tanishq retail chain currently spreads across 450+ exclusive boutiques in more than 250+ cities.

