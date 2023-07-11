Tanishq’s Presents Brides of Gujarat Grand Finale

Launches its latest collection ‘Tales of Mystique’ at the exhibition

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 11: Rivaah by Tanishq, the wedding jewellery sub-brand from India’s largest jewellery retail brand Tanishq from the house of Tata, presents the Brides of Gujarat’. A special customer connects and bespoke initiative that makes a chosen few customers the face of Tanishq in Gujarat. Tanishq hosted the Grand Finale for the Brides of Gujarat atKarnavati Club, Golden Glory Hall, Sarkhej – Gandhinagar Hwy, opp. Shalby Hospital, Spring Valley, Mumatpura, Ahmedabad, with around 400 participants, wherein the fashion show was the main highlight of the event.

Tanishq also launched its latest exquisite collection of rare and precious diamonds along with coloured gemstones-the ‘Tales of Mystique’collection. The exhibition showcased a captivating collection presenting Tanishq’sTales of Mystique, Celeste X Sachin Tendulkar, Romance of Polkiand Red Carpet Collection for its customers. The exhibition was followed by The Brides of Gujarat event wherein brides participated from cities across Gujarat like Ahmedabad, Vadodara & Surat, where the top 5 brides were selected to be the face of Tanishq. The first round showcased traditional attire with Bridal Trousseau, while the second round captured the audience with brides sporting Western attire adorned by Tanishq’sstunning hi-value studded collection “Tales of Mystique”. The participation of brides and enthusiasm is a testament to the talent, dedication, and passion on display.

This exclusive event was an engaging and enlightening showcase for the customers. Tanishq unveiled the ‘Tales of Mystique’collection inspired by the architectural beauty of Rajasthan’s palaces and cityscape. Every jewellery piece in this collection captures the nuances of these architectural marvels and palaces of Rajasthan in all their grandeur. The exhibition featured Tanishq’s limited-edition of solitaire collection Celeste X Sachin Tendulkar, an array of spectacular designs which is handcrafted with the greatest care, accuracy, and perfection, paying tribute to the legend’s incredible achievements. Each piece in Tanishq Celeste is handcrafted to perfection and designed to capture the essence of Sachin Tendulkar’s style and personality. The The‘Romance of Polki’ collection, inspired by the land of Rajasthan and by age-old Polki craftsmanship, was also part of the exhibition along with the Red Carpet collection.

The entire range of bridal trousseau from Rivaah by Tanishq has been meticulously designed and skilfully crafted to be a reflection of the rich, timeless traditions that adorn the brides and make them feel cherished on their special day. The exhibition witnessed a momentous occasion and was graced by esteemed customers of Tanishq. On this celebratory occasion, Tanishq has announced an exciting offer on Diamond jewellery. Customers can now avail up to 20% off* on making charges of Gold jewellery and on Diamond jewellery value.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr . Vishal Vyas ( Regional Business Manager ) said, “At Tanishq, our main objective extends beyond mere jewellery sales. We place great importance on fostering customer relationships and make it a central aspect of our operations. The Brides of Gujarat is a notable endeavour aimed at delivering the utmost quality to our customers by embarking on their journey together and becoming an integral part of their experience. We genuinely believe that our customers are the true advocates of our brand, and we consider it an honour to have Rivaah brides as representatives of Tanishq in Gujarat adorning pieces from our newest collection, ‘Tales of Mystique’. This event is one such initiative from our end to make customers feel special with a commitment to providing them with the best.”

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor