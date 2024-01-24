Tanla Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 24: Tanla Platforms Limited, India's largest CPaaS provider, today announced its financial results for the third quarter & nine months ended 31st December 2023.

Key Metrics: Third Quarter (October - December 2023)

* Revenue increased by 15.3% year-over-year to Rs10,026 million

* Gross profit at Rs2,699 million. Gross margin at 26.9%

* EBITDA at Rs1,928 million. EBITDA margin at 19.2%

* Profit after tax increased by 20.3% year-over-year to Rs1,401 million. Profit after tax margin at 14.0%

* Earnings per share increased by 21.5% year-over-year to Rs 10.42

* Cash & Cash Equivalents at Rs6,162 million and free cash flow of Rs640 million

Key Metrics: Nine Months (April - December 2023)

* Revenue increased by 16% year-over-year to Rs29,223 million

* Gross profit at Rs7,874 million. Gross margin at 26.9%

* EBITDA at Rs5,718 million. EBITDA margin at 19.6%

* Profit after tax increased by 27.7% year-over-year to Rs4,181 million. Profit after tax margin at 14.3%

* Earnings per share increased by 29.0% year-over-year to Rs 31.10

* Cash & Cash Equivalents at Rs6,162 million and free cash flow of Rs2,819 million

Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman & CEO, Tanla Platforms Limited said, "We've had a good start to the year - signing the first commercial agreement with a bank for Wisely ATP. We have strengthened our ESG efforts and secured S&P Global ESG Score of 68, being placed in the top 99 percentile of all companies in the software industry segment. Significant events during the quarter:

* We appointed Dr. RS Sharma (Former TRAI Chairman) to its Board of Directors.

* We signed the first commercial agreement with a bank in India on Wisely ATP, world's best anti- phishing solution to curb phishing at the ground-root level.

* We scored 68 in the S&P Global ESG Scores also commonly known as DJSI scores, up from 32 in 2022, making it to the top 99 percentile of all companies in the software industry segment.

* In line with our capital allocation policy of 30% dividend payout of our consolidated Net income, the Board of Directors have declared an interim dividend of Rs 6 per share.

Read the full report here: https://www.tanla.com/news/Results_Q3_FY24.html

For any additional information, please contact: investorhelp@tanla.com

Tanla transforms the way the world collaborates and communicates through innovative CPaaS solutions. Founded in 1999, it was the first company to develop and deploy A2P SMSC in India. Today, as one of the world's largest CPaaS players, it processes more than 800 billion interactions annually and about 63% of India's A2P SMS traffic is processed through Trubloq, making it the world's largest Blockchain use case. Wisely, our patented enterprise grade platform offers private, secure, and trusted experiences for enterprises and mobile carriers. Tanla Platforms Limited is headquartered in Hyderabad. Tanla is listed on two national exchanges, the NSE and BSE, (NSE: TANLA; BSE:532790) and included in prestigious indices such as the Nifty 500 and BSE 500, Nifty Digital Index, FTSE Russell and MSCI.

