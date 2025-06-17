Tanla Appoints Audit and Governance Expert Sunil Bhumralkar, Strengthening Board Oversight

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 17: Tanla Platforms Limited (NSE: TANLA; BSE: 532790), a leading global CPaaS provider, today announced the appointment of audit and governance veteran Sunil Bhumralkar as an Independent Director. This strategic appointment signals the company's profound commitment to raising the bar for corporate governance as it continues its global expansion.

Mr. Bhumralkar's stellar career spanning nearly four decades is distinguished by his deep expertise in assurance, financial reporting, and corporate governance. He spent over 20 years as a Senior Audit Partner at S R Batliboi & Associates LLP, an EY India member firm, where he led the Assurance practice for the Technology, Media, and Telecom (TMT) sector.

Mr. Bhumralkar is widely respected for guiding leading Indian and global enterprises with his proficiency in Indian GAAP, Ind AS, IFRS, and internal controls. Currently, Mr. Bhumralkar also serves on the Board of other listed and unlisted entities. His contributions to regulatory bodies, including the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India's (ICAI) Auditing and Assurance Standards Board, reflect his role as a thought leader in the industry.

"Sunil's expertise in audit and governance is a welcome addition to our Board. I believe his contributions will elevate our commitment to ethical practices through enhanced disclosures and greater transparency," said Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman & CEO of Tanla Platforms Limited.

"I am honoured to join the Board of Tanla Platforms, a company at the forefront of innovation," said Sunil Bhumralkar. "I look forward to contributing to its exceptional governance framework and supporting the Board in its commitment to transparency, accountability, and creating sustainable stakeholder value."

With Mr. Bhumralkar's appointment, Tanla further solidifies its dedication to world-class oversight, positioning the company for its next phase of growth with an unwavering focus on innovation and industry-leading governance.

For more information, visit Tanla Newsroom.

About Tanla

Founded in 1999, Tanla Platforms Limited has revolutionized digital interactions by empowering users and enabling enterprises through its innovation-led SaaS business. With a unique enterprise and user-centric approach, Tanla has emerged as a leader in the CPaaS industry dominating data security, privacy, spam, and scam protection. Headquartered in Hyderabad (India), Tanla is the preferred partner for over 2,000 enterprises across various industries, including global tech giants like Google, Meta, and Truecaller. Tanla is recognized as a 'Visionary' in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for CPaaS and is ranked among the "1000 High-Growth Companies in Asia Pacific" by the Financial Times. Tanla is publicly traded on the NSE and BSE (NSE: TANLA; BSE: 532790) and is included in prestigious indices such as the Nifty 500, BSE 500, Nifty Digital Index, FTSE Russell, and MSCI.

