TANTOM Enters Its Third Year with ‘The Vegan Skin’ Capsule — An Ethical Outerwear Narrative

New Delhi [India], December 18:TANTOM, an élevé lifestyle fashion brand, is wrought from boundless ambition and a singular expression of individuality. Its meticulously refined aesthetic blends cultivated urban luxury, elevated preppy, and luxe essentials—an evolving design language that now finds expression as the brand marks its second anniversary with The Vegan Skin Capsule.

This collection marks a shift toward highly specialised garment construction, featuring articles that are rarely seen in the ethical fashion space, such as the Vegan Leather Puffer Jacket and Malay Python-inspired textures.

The Mastery of Form: Transcending the Conventional

While much of the industry remains anchored in mass-produced basics, Tantom has spent its first two years perfecting a reputation for high-concept design. The new capsule collection demonstrates the brand's ability to replicate the complex aesthetics of animal textures through entirely ethical, modern engineering:

The Vegan Leather Puffer: A complex fusion of high-grade vegan leather and technical outerwear construction, offering a distinct aesthetic.

The Malay Python Hoodie: A standout piece utilising intricate printing and textile techniques to achieve a high-luxury exotic look without animal harm.

Vegan Fur Jackets: Richly textured outerwear designed to provide the warmth and weight of traditional fur through advanced synthetic craftsmanship.

Defining the Tantom Framework: Capsules and Essentials

As the brand matures, under the vision of Founder Mr Rajveer Singh, TANTOM has organised its catalog into two key categories, establishing a clear and refined structure to serve a global audience better:

Capsule Collections: These serve as the brand's “innovation labs,” where unique, art-driven pieces like the Vegan Skin series are released in limited runs.

Essentials: A core line of high-quality, everyday luxury garments that focus on comfort and longevity.

A Two-Year Journey Toward a Global Vision

Since founding TANTOM, Mr Singh has remained focused on a singular objective: building a global fashion house from Rajasthan that competes on design, not just price. This two-year milestone celebrates the brand's ability to scale while maintaining a level of product variety and detail that is difficult to find elsewhere.

“Tantom was built to do what others aren't doing,” says Rajveer. “Completing two years is a moment to look at our roadmap. We are moving beyond simple clothing to create specialised articles like our python-look hoodies and vegan leather puffers. Our focus remains on making an Indian brand a recognised name in global commerce through exclusivity and ethical responsibility.”

Looking Forward: Scale and Social Impact

As Tantom continues its journey, the brand's growth is tied to a larger vision of national contribution:

Global Positioning: Taking the “Made in India” label into the luxury ethical markets of the world.

Employment: Creating opportunities for local artisans and professionals as the brand's footprint expands.

Product Leadership: Continuing to release articles that challenge the status quo of the fashion industry.

As Tantom enters this new era, it remains committed to the belief that the future of global fashion is not merely found in what we wear, but in the integrity and innovation behind the stitch.

