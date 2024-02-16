Tantri Samrat Pandit Salil Bhatt presented “Shri Ram Samvad” at Arch College of Design

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], February 16: Arch College of Design and shubh vichar organization organized a “Sanatan Satvik Swar Samvad” in which creator of Satvik Veena Tantri Samrat Pandit Salil Bhatt presented Shri Ram Samvad on the sound of Veena and the beat of Tabla. Pt. Salil Bhatt presented many interesting incidents of Ramayana on Satvik Veena.

Tantri Samrat Pandit Salil Bhatt delighted the audience by giving interesting information about the amazing powers of Shri Ram and Shri Ram family in Shri Ram Samvad. Along with this, the unique dialogue program of famous tabla player Pandit Ram Kumar Mishra became the main attraction. The program concluded with Shri Ram Bhajan. Pandit Salil Bhatt impressed me with the beautiful tunes.

Archana Surana, Founder and Director of Arch College of Design and Business, said Ayodhya’s Ram Prana Pratishtha is a once-in-a-lifetime event that represents the spiritual and cultural significance of Lord Ram in the hearts of millions of people worldwide.

The historic occasion provides a chance for all citizens to unite in celebration as a nation standing for peace and prosperity, fostering harmony and reaffirming common ideals.

Bharat stands for a significant message to the world as a nation standing for solidarity, peace and wellbeing of all for a better and shared future. Lord Ram life is known for his self-discipline , great values & extraordinary virtues. His message is to follow the path of righteousness despite all challenges.

