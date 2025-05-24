Tanya Mishra Shines Bright: Bold, Honest, and Unstoppable Star

New Delhi [India], May 24: Tanya Mishra’s rising popularity in the world of entertainment cannot be attributed solely to her talent—it’s her vulnerability and honesty that make her all the more relatable.

Model, actor, entrepreneur – Tanya Mishra is a multi-hyphenate star who is brimming with exceptional versatility and charm. Already making waves in Bollywood and beyond, she has made a place for herself as a talented performer in the industry. Be it music videos or web series, brand endorsements or photo shoots, Tanya brings in freshness with her distinctive style. While her much-anticipated album song, Rehabara 2.0 continues to captivate audiences with its fresh beats, we also await her upcoming web series Chidiya Udd.

In the meantime, excerpts from an interview with Femina.

What does success mean to you?

Success to me, is about growth – both personally and professionally. It’s not just fame or fortune, but the peace of mind that comes with knowing you’ve stayed true to yourself while achieving your goals. Success means remaining consistent in my work and creating landmarks in my career with every new venture I undertake. In the true sense, if I am able to deliver the result expected from my work and make my audience feel connected, that’s what defines success.

What sparked your interest in the field of entertainment, and when did you realise it was something you wanted to pursue?

I’ve always been drawn to storytelling – whether through acting, content creation, or fashion. I realised I wanted to pursue it seriously when I felt the rush of connecting with people emotionally through my work. That moment of impact – it was everything!

As an influencer, how do you stay relevant and authentic?

I stay grounded in who I am. Trends come and go, but people connect with honesty. I make sure that everything I share, whether glam or real-life – is truly me. That authenticity keeps me relevant in a world full of filters.

“Whether I’m acting, creating content, or even just talking to my audience – I’M ALWAYS TRYING TO COMMUNICATE SOMETHING MEANINGFUL” – Tanya Mishra

What are some challenges you’ve faced professionally and how did you overcome them?

Breaking stereotypes, dealing with rejections, and constantly being under public scrutiny has been tough. I’ve learned to turn criticism into growth, and silence the noise by focusing on my craft and mental wellbeing.

You’re a multifaceted personality. What role defines you best?

Honestly, I think I’m a storyteller at heart. Whether I’m acting, creating content, or even just talking to my audience – I’m always trying to communicate something meaningful.

How do you balance personal and professional life?

It’s not always easy. There have been times when I’ve lost myself in the chaos. But now, I prioritise my mental health, set boundaries, and make sure to spend time with people who truly know me beyond the spotlight. It’s hard to balance personal and professional life when you become ambitious to achieve something big. You need to choose when, where, and how much energy you want to invest in your career – that’s how you start balancing your life.

Who or what motivates or inspires you?

My family keeps me grounded and motivated. While my loved ones give me unconditional support, I feel more responsible for what I do in my professional life, wanting to make everyone proud through my achievements. And then, there’s my younger self – I do everything today to make her proud. I’m grateful for my audiences and stakeholders who trust me and encourage me to deliver the best results. Also, stories of people rising against the odds inspire me deeply.

What’s the one thing you aspire to do personally?

To live a life that leaves a mark not just in headlines, but in hearts. I want to be remembered more for how I made people feel than what I achieved.

What has been the most surprising or unexpected lesson you’ve learned in your life?

That vulnerability is a strength. For the longest time, I thought I had to be ‘perfect’ to be accepted. But I’ve found that being real and showing my scars has built the strongest connections.

What is your fitness mantra?

Move with love. I don’t believe in punishing workouts. I treat my body with kindness – whether it’s yoga, dancing, or a brisk walk – it’s all about feeling good.

What sets you apart from the crowd?

I think it’s my willingness to show the unfiltered parts of my journey. People see the glamour, but I’ve always shared my struggles too – and that honesty resonates.

How would you describe your personal style?

Effortlessly bold. I love mixing elegance with a hint of rebellion. Fashion, for me, is self-expression – it changes with my mood but always reflects my essence.

What’s one message you’d like to give to youngsters?

Don’t chase the spotlight; chase your purpose, with consistency. If you stay authentic, the right kind of light will find you. Embrace your journey, including the struggles they shape you.

For more, visit Tanya’s Instagram page @tanyaamishraofficial_

