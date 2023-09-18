Tanzanian star Shaykaa supports President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s royal tour

New Delhi (India), September 18: Actress and Influencer Shaykaa who is a popular face in Tanzania and known in India too, was recently spotted at Ngorongoro National Park and Zanzibar in her country. This was an initiative tour to support and protect the wildlife of Tanzania backed by the President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Samia Suluhu Hassan. In a determination to accelerate the tourism industry in Tanzania and also attract tourists to witness the rich wildlife there… There were also a few Bollywood personnels who attended this and did a location recce to look through shooting scope here.

Shaykaa wore a stunning African prints designed outfit by Kikis Fashion. She visited the major national parks and loved the overall experience as she spoke to us.

Talking about this she said, “Serengeti National Park is a place you mustn’t miss. An experience to remember for life!! You can spot the big fives and enjoy the balloon safari; giving a mesmerising view. I appreciate and applaud this initiative by our Honourable President. The rich wildlife and biodiversity is so beautiful and stunning that it deserves to get attention from all over the globe. Do visit !!”

