Tapan Acharya Welcomes Uttarakhand CM To 16th Sub Junior National Championship

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India] July 30 : The National Championship of Roll Ball (Sub) Junior signified a momentous occasion in the sport’s history. Even though it rained on April 27, 2024, the event demonstrated how popular roll ball is becoming in India.

For the first time in the history of Roll Ball, the Uttarakhand Roll Ball Association (URBA) hosted a record-breaking 28 state and UT teams, bringing together nearly 600 participants, including players, support staff, and officials. This large-scale event demonstrated how the sport is expanding its reach across the country.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami’s surprise visit gave the championship event a boost. He attended the knockout round semi-final match between Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, expressing enthusiasm for the sport’s energy and audience engagement. The Chief Minister was received and felicitated by Tapan Acharya, President of the Roll Ball Federation of India (RBFI), along with other officials.

During his visit, CM Dhami interacted with players from both teams, offering words of encouragement. Sources indicate that the Chief Minister expressed interest in including Roll Ball in the upcoming 38th National Games to be hosted by Uttarakhand.

The event concluded with a medal ceremony graced by Shri Subodh Daniyal, Forest and Environment Minister of Uttarakhand, and ADG Amit Sinha, Director of Sports Uttarakhand Government, as chief guest and guest of honour, respectively. Tapan Acharya expressed gratitude to the state officials and departments for their support in organising this successful championship.

This National Championship showcased the expanding popularity of roll ball and positioned Uttarakhand as an upcoming sports destination, coinciding with the state’s preparations to host the 38th National Games.

