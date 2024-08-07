Tapri Media’s Foray into Digital Journalism

Surat (Gujarat) [India] August 7: Tapri Media has made its foray into the fields of digital journalism and entertainment, recently launching a Gujarati news portal. The portal was inaugurated by Krishnakant Unadkat, the editor of “Sandesh” and a renowned author. Dr. Jignasa Oza, an official from the Gujarat Pollution Control Board, was also specially present at the event.

Tapri Media was founded with a focus on the fascination Indians have with tea, aiming to provide positive and in-depth content on a national level and to promote arts and culture. Tapri Media has adopted a “No Breaking News” policy, prioritizing features over breaking news. Environmental protection and women’s safety will also be central to Tapri Media’s content. At the event, Krishnakant Unadkat extended his best wishes to Tapri Media, expressing his belief that “Tapri will carve a new niche.”

Prominent environmentalist Viral Desai is the founder and investor of Tapri Media. Expressing his happiness at the launch of the Gujarati portal, he stated, “Due to short content and breaking news content, the level of sensationalism in society has significantly increased. Tapri Media will strive to prioritize depth, positivity, and patience in our content.”

Founder and Editor-in-Chief Ankit Desai noted, “In the era of reels, providing good content in journalism and entertainment has become challenging in many ways. Moving away from sensationalism to offer positive and in-depth content is a risk in today’s times, but we believe that we can provide fruitful and engaging content on a national level.”

It is worth mentioning that “Tapri Studio” will soon be launched by Tapri Media, producing various shows, podcasts, and interviews related to arts, culture, health, and relationships.

