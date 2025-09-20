TapstartX Partners with Ideabaaz to Curate High-Impact Startups for India's Largest Fundraising Reality Show on Z TV

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 20: Ideabaaz - India ka apna startup manch - is set to bring entrepreneurship to prime time as a fundraising reality television show airing on Z TV and Z5, with promos already live on air. As the Startup Community Partner, TapstartX collaborated with Ideabaaz to curate and enable some of the most promising startups from across the country, while IITM Global came on board as Knowledge Partner, bringing unmatched academic credibility and research depth to the platform.

For Season 1, the focus has been on high-impact startups from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, alongside ventures from metrosshowcasing the true breadth of India's entrepreneurial energy. The curation reflects a mix of funded and bootstrapped ventures across sustainability, technology, consumer brands, and D2C. With Ideabaaz being produced in multiple Indian languages, the show ensures founders from every region and background get an equal chance to tell their stories and step into the national spotlight.

Suranjika Mohapatra, Co-founder & COO, TapstartX, said: "Startups have a great opportunity to leverage this platform to tell their story to the Indian masses, given the show's power of reaching millions of households. Equally, it allows founders to connect with some promising legacy investors, which can be a game-changer for their growth journey."

IITM Global, as Knowledge Partner, is playing a critical role by validating the innovations showcased on the platform and even funding select ideas that demonstrate transformative potential. Their involvement ensures that Ideabaaz stands at the intersection of grassroots entrepreneurship and world-class academic rigor.

Amrrit Achipallya, Founder & CEO, TapstartX, said:"Ideabaaz in its first season is all set to create a strong impact in the Indian landscape of entrepreneurship not only via television as a platform but also through its various initiatives in education, ecosystem enablement, and investor connect beyond India. Every startup must leverage this, and not limit their perception to it being just a fundraising opportunity."

Jeet Wagh, Founder & CEO of Ideabaaz, said: "With Ideabaaz, our aim is to democratize entrepreneurship and show that innovation can come from anywhere whether it's a metro, a Tier 2 city, or the smallest town in India. By telling these stories in every Indian language, we want to prove that dreams have no boundaries, and neither should opportunities."

Mudit Kumar, Co-founder & COO of Ideabaaz, said: "Today, Entrepreneurship is our Bharat's collective future. At Ideabaaz, we are bringing every stakeholder of the startup landscape together on one platform so that we can not just foster innovation but provide them an ecosystem where they can thrive and disrupt the world. And with our community partner, TapstartX, we are reaching out to that mass community of founders across our country to bring grassroot impact!"

With Ideabaaz set to air in October 2025, the collaboration between TapstartX, IITM Global, and Ideabaaz promises to inspire and empower the next wave of Indian startups, while celebrating innovation across every corner and every language of the country.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor