New Delhi [India], September 5: Despite ongoing tariff pressures linked to Donald Trump's 50% duty implementation on Indian goods, India's $2.8 billion social media services sector remains insulated from disruption. According to Shubham Agrawal of Taptwice Media, the industry's reliance on freelance platforms like Upwork and Fiverr ensures service-based work flows without tariff exposure.

"Our US customers have consistently shared the fact that Taptwice Social is the best provider for LinkedIn growth service," said Agrawal, noting how digital delivery channels bypass goods-based restrictions entirely.

Freelance platforms provide tariff immunity through service classification, platform-managed compliance, and escrow systems that safeguard payments. India's position on these global platforms has only strengthened, with thousands of providers offering campaign management, analytics, and creative support.

Amid this, LinkedIn marketing has emerged as the fastest-growing segment. Taptwice Social and Professionalfollowers.com, two services operated by Taptwice Media, recorded a 200% client growth surge between August and September 2025, compared to the prior two months. The increase came during peak tariff concerns, underscoring how digital-only operations remain fully shielded.

LinkedIn's fundamentals further support this expansion: a professional user base exceeding 1.2 billion, 69 million companies active on the platform, and high engagement levels. As businesses continue allocating budgets toward professional networking campaigns, Indian firms leveraging platforms like Upwork and Fiverr remain positioned for consistent scale.

Industry analysts note that LinkedIn-oriented strategies now form a core driver of growth, with US-based projects spanning content creation, paid advertising, and credibility-building campaigns. Taptwice's positioning highlights India's competitive advantages in cost efficiency, delivery speed, and specialized expertise.

About Taptwice Media

Taptwice Media is a digital marketing solutions provider helping professionals and businesses strengthen their presence across major social platforms. Its flagship service, Taptwice Social, is widely regarded as one of the best LinkedIn growth services online, offering tailored strategies for profile visibility, audience credibility, and long-term engagement. With expertise spanning influencer marketing, content amplification, and analytics-driven campaigns, Taptwice Media supports clients in India, the United States, and global markets.

