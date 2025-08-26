"Tariffs are obstacle to free trade"says deputy envoy of Germany

New Delhi [India], August 26 : Reacting to high tariffs imposed by the United States (US), Georg Enzweiler, Deputy Head of Mission, German Embassy in India, said that Germany would always be in favour of reducing tariffs to the minimum levels.

"Tariffs are obstacles to free trade. We would always be in favour of reducing tariffs to the minimum level," Enzweiler said.

Speaking on the bilateral trade relations of India and Germany, he said that the interests of the two countries are aligned amid the volatile global conditions and both countries can contribute to stabilising the unstable world order.

"I think Germany's and India's interests are aligned. The international order is in a volatile state at the moment, and India and Germany can play an important role in stabilising the international order and preserving it," he added.

On the ongoing free trade agreement (FTA) between India-EU, he said, "The signals we are getting are very positive, we hope that we will see the negotiations come to a fruitful result near the end of the year. The PM and President of the EU Commission have indicated that they would like to see finalisation of the agreement by the end of 2025. We are hopeful that it will happen."

In May, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce & Industry of India, and Maros Sefcovic, European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, engaged in a forward-looking and substantive dialogue to address global trade challenges and reaffirm their shared resolve to conclude the India-European Union Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by the end of 2025.

The high-level engagement underscores the strategic importance both partners attach to building a commercially meaningful, mutually beneficial, balanced, and a fair trade partnership that supports economic resilience and inclusive growth.

The meeting highlighted the progress made across multiple negotiating tracks and emphasized the importance of maintaining the ongoing momentum through monthly negotiating rounds and continued virtual engagement. Both sides reiterated their aim to address pending issues in a spirit of mutual respect and pragmatism.

India emphasized that meaningful progress in trade negotiations requires equal focus on non-tariff barriers (NTBs) alongside tariff discussions and regulatory frameworks must be inclusive, proportionate, and avoid restricting trade.

The India-EU FTA aspires to reflect the evolving realities of global commerce by supporting digital transition, promoting diversified and resilient supply chains.

