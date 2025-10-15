Tarun Garg to become 1st Indian MD & CEO of Hyundai Motor India from Jan 2026

New Delhi, Oct 15 Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) on Wednesday announced the appointment of Tarun Garg as its new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO), effective January 1, 2026.

Garg, who is currently serving as the company’s Chief Operating Officer (COO), will be the first Indian to lead Hyundai Motor India since the company began operations in 1996.

The announcement comes as current Managing Director Unsoo Kim prepares to return to South Korea for a strategic role at Hyundai Motor Company on December 31, 2025.

Until then, Garg will serve as MD & CEO Designate, the company said in a regulatory filing to the BSE.

“The board placed on record its appreciation for the valuable contribution and guidance provided by Unsoo Kim during his association with the company,” HMIL said in its statement.

Garg, a mechanical engineer from Delhi Technological University and an MBA graduate from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow, has more than three decades of experience in the automobile industry.

Before joining Hyundai, he worked with Maruti Suzuki India Limited, where he held several key leadership positions including Executive Director of Marketing, Logistics, Parts, and Accessories.

Hyundai praised Garg for his deep understanding of market dynamics and ability to develop forward-looking strategies.

During his tenure at HMIL, he has been instrumental in expanding the company’s market presence, strengthening profitability, and leading new initiatives in digital marketing, rural expansion, and the used-car segment.

Garg also played a key role in introducing Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) across nine Hyundai models in India, while improving sales quality and customer satisfaction.

In a statement, Hyundai said Garg’s appointment is part of its long-term transformation plan to strengthen its foundation in India and accelerate its journey toward becoming a smart mobility solutions provider.

Between April and August this year, Hyundai Motor India sold 2,20,233 units in the domestic market, down 11.2 per cent year-on-year (YoY), according to data from the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

