TASL to manufacture advanced composite assemblies for Boeing

Hyderabad, Jan 19 Tata Advanced Systems Ltd. (TASL) has signed a contract with Boeing Commercial Airplanes (BCA) to manufacture and supply advanced composite assemblies for Boeing 737 MAX, 777X, and 787 Dreamliner.

TASL will manufacture these components from its state-of-the-art composite manufacturing facilities located in Bengaluru and Nagpur.

This contract further bolsters TASL’s endeavour to become the leading composite technology supplier in the global aerospace markets. With cutting-edge facilities and established capabilities, TASL consistently delivers precision, high quality, and globally competitive aerospace composite parts and assemblies, the wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons said.

“This is a significant step in our continued strong engagement with the Boeing Company. This contract will pave the way for expanding and deepening the long-running collaboration between Boeing and Tata in co-developing India's vibrant and rapidly growing aerospace manufacturing ecosystem,” said Masood Hussainy, Senior Vice President & Head- Aero structures and Aero engines, Tata Advanced Systems.

“Our association with Tata Advanced Systems Limited continues to evolve as they consistently manufacture critical components for Boeing’s platforms with quality and precision. This contract further underscores Boeing's commitment to advancing manufacturing capabilities with local partners, fostering growth in both India and global markets,” said Salil Gupte, President, Boeing India.

TASL also manufactures numerous critical systems and components for some of Boeing’s most advanced products from its facilities in Nagpur, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. The recent contract supplements TASL's ongoing production of advanced composite floor beams exclusively for Boeing's 787 from its Nagpur facility.

In Telangana, the TASL-Boeing joint venture manufactures fuselages for the Apache helicopters and vertical fin structures for the 737 family. Additionally, TASL’s manufacturing facility in Hyderabad recently added a new production line for the 737 Fan Cowl assemblies operating in coordination with the Nagpur and Bengaluru facilities.

