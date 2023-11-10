TASVA, Designer Wedding Wear brand by Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd and ace designer Tarun Tahiliani, debuts in Patna

Patna store launch – Launch of Tasva, designer wedding wear

New Delhi (India), November 10: Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd in collaboration with celebrated designer Tarun Tahiliani, proudly announces the launch of Tasva, their men’s Indian wear brand, in the historic city of Patna. The store was inaugurated by Harshvardhan Rane in the presence of the renowned couturier, Tarun Tahiliani. Located in the city’s prime area at Boring Road, the store offers a remarkable range of ethnic and wedding wear for the modern Indian man

TASVA’s expansive 7500 sq. ft. store boasts a grand façade, elegant interiors, and a diverse collection of sophisticated designer wedding wear, including the latest AW23 collection. The collection embodies Tarun Tahiliani’s signature style, seamlessly blending traditional aesthetics with contemporary design. The collection offers comfortable fits crafted from luxurious silk blends, skin-friendly cotton-viscose, and woven jacquards, allowing freedom of movement. The wedding and festive attire range is extensive, including breezy kurta sets, impeccably tailored sherwanis & achkans, and versatile Indo-western ensembles. Complementing these ensembles are a wide array of accessories, including safas, sarpeches, brooches, pocket squares, buttons, sehras, stoles, shawls, and footwear.

The store’s design and decor are in keeping with Tarun Tahiliani’s ‘Modern Indian’ design ethos and reflect the new reality that Indian consumers have evolved to. They now seek more meaning and expressiveness via their choices. Luxurious materials like wood, brass, and designs inspired from India’s rich cultural heritage, create an ambiance that serves as a portal to a new world of Indian apparel, aligning with TASVA’s brand philosophy.

Harshvardhan expressed his thoughts saying, “This city holds a special place in my heart. Patna is known for its discerning audience and to have earned a place in hearts of Patna’s people is truly an honour. Today it’s a privilege to witness the fusion of traditional elegance and contemporary style right here in Patna. Tasva’s commitment to redefining the groom’s fashion experience is commendable, and I’m excited to celebrate this significant milestone with them.”

Commenting on the launch of the Patna store, Tarun Tahiliani, Chief Design Officer, TASVA, expressed, “It’s an honour to bring our vision to life with the grand opening of our store in Patna’s Boring Road. Patna is a city steeped in tradition, and yet has gracefully kept pace with modernity. The city’s rich cultural tapestry and its growing affinity for modern fashion are a dynamic blend that resonates with our design philosophy. I’m thrilled to offer the city a taste of our timeless elegance. Tasva is here to redefine groom’s fashion and be a part of Patna’s evolving story.”

Ashish Mukul, Brand Head, TASVA, shared his thoughts stating, “At Tasva, we’re strategically expanding our retail footprint, and the grand opening of our flagship store at Patna’s Boring Road is a major milestone in this direction. Patna holds a pivotal place in our growth strategy, as we recognize its significance as a thriving market with a strong cultural heritage and an evolving taste for modern groom’s fashion. This 7500 sq ft space is more than just a store; it’s a testament to our commitment to redefining the shopping experience for our discerning customers.”

Tasva, SKU Centre, Boring Road, Patna, Bihar 800001

Timings: 11:00am – 9:00pm daily | Phone: 06124035339

www.tasva.com

