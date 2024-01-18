TAT and TAGTHAi sign MOU to bolster Thailand tourism

PRNewswire

Bangkok [Thailand], January 18: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and Thai Digital Platform Social Enterprise Co., Ltd. signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to further raise awareness of TAGTHAi, the all-in-one Thailand application, as the must-have 'Super Aggregator Platform' for local and foreign tourists exploring Thailand.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said "TAT recognises the potential of TAGTHAi as a 'Super Aggregator Platform' that caters to various types of travellers and makes travel in Thailand simple and convenient. TAGTHAi reflects our promotions of the Thai soft-power elements and a multitude of meaningful travel experiences in Thailand. The MOU corresponds with the TAT's 2024 direction to revitalise Thai tourism towards high value and sustainable growth."

The MOU places emphasis on Thailand's national development plan, "Thailand 4.0", which seeks to enhance the access of technology and the public-private data to drive the country's competitiveness and tourism industry. The TAGTHAi travel app is set as a platform for local businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, to promote their products and services.

Under the MOU, TAT will promote TAGTHAi via its marketing activities and publicity channels as well as share insightful information on popular and upcoming tourist attractions and tour routes. In exchange, TAGTHAi will provide data intelligence on tourist's travel preferences in Thailand, through analysation of user's activity. This will enable effective data-driven connections between TAT's online platforms and TAGTHAi.

Kalin Sarasin, Chairman of the Management Committee of Thai Digital Platform Social Enterprise Co., Ltd., said "Digital technology plays a pivotal role in the tourism industry, and as the must-have Thailand travel application, TAGTHAi wants to be a part in helping to maintain Thailand's position as a world-class tourism destination. Through the partnership with TAT, the TAGTHAi app will be further developed to become the most comprehensive Super Aggregator Platform for tourists to use for traveling in Thailand."

Tourists can download the TAGTHAi app via the App Store or Play Store. Visit https://www.tagthai.com/ for more information, or follow the tagthai.official Facebook and Instagram accounts.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor