Tata Advanced Systems gets supply order for overhaul cum upgradation of Pinaka weapon system from Indian Army

New Delhi [India], January 6 : Tata Advanced Systems on Tuesday announced it has been awarded a supply order to support the Indian Army's 510 Advance Base Workshop (ABW) in the overhaul cum upgradation of in-service first-generation Pinaka Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) and Battery Command Posts (BCPs).

The partnership was formalised today with the handing over of Supply Order by the Indian Army to Tata Advanced Systems in a formal ceremony held in the national capital, as per a statement from the Tata company.

The programme will leverage Tata Advanced Systems' technical expertise, certified spares, and close coordination with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) to ensure sustained availability and peak performance of one of the Indian Army's frontline artillery systems, the statement noted.

In the initial phase, Tata Advanced Systems and 510 ABW will jointly undertake a pilot overhaul of select Pinaka MLRS and BCPs.

Following the completion of this phase, the remaining Pinaka MLRS and BCPs will be overhauled by 510 ABW of the Corps of EME with Tata Advanced Systems providing critical spares, quality assurance and technical support, the company said.

Tata Advanced Systems partnered with the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to design and develop Pinaka MLRS, an all-weather, indirect fire artillery weapon capable of delivering high-volume firepower against critical targets. Tata Advanced Systems asserted that it has achieved nearly 80 per cent indigenous content, reflecting a high degree of operational and strategic autonomy and self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

Tata Advanced Systems said it has delivered a "significant number" of Pinaka MLRS which are currently operationally deployed by the Indian Army, further strengthening the company's land combat systems portfolio.

Pinaka MLRS is mounted on an 8x8 High Mobility Vehicle meeting latest emission norms. It features automated "shoot-and-scoot" operations for rapid deployment and high survivability in tough terrain.

